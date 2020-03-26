India lockdown: Doordarshan to bring back Ramayan and Mahabharat TV series as Indians stay home amidst coronavirus outbreak

Growing up in the 80s and the 90s, one of the fondest memories is of watching the B R Chopra’s Mahabharat and Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on Doordarshan. The roads would go empty as the nation saw Arun Govil as Lord Ram and Nitish Bharadwaj as Lord Krishna. Now that the streets have gone empty again, thanks to the Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus, the public broadcaster has decided to bring back the epics on small screen.

Taking to Twitter, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar said that the team is trying to work out the logistics.

Hopeful of sharing schedule by end of day today. Technical and Logistics issues being worked out. https://t.co/codicTLBdC — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) March 26, 2020

He said that the schedule will for the same will hopefully be out by end of the day.

The iPad generation will now know how it was growing up back in the day when Internet didn’t rule our lives.