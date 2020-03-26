Thursday, March 26, 2020
Home Entertainment India lockdown: Doordarshan to bring back Ramayan and Mahabharat TV series as Indians stay...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports

India lockdown: Doordarshan to bring back Ramayan and Mahabharat TV series as Indians stay home amidst coronavirus outbreak

Time to put on the nostalgia goggles as India stays home amidst coronavirus outbreak.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Doordarshan plans to bring back Ramayan and Mahabharat as India is under lockdown amidst coronavirus outbreak
3246

Growing up in the 80s and the 90s, one of the fondest memories is of watching the B R Chopra’s Mahabharat and Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on Doordarshan. The roads would go empty as the nation saw Arun Govil as Lord Ram and Nitish Bharadwaj as Lord Krishna. Now that the streets have gone empty again, thanks to the Chinese Wuhan Coronavirus, the public broadcaster has decided to bring back the epics on small screen.

Taking to Twitter, Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar said that the team is trying to work out the logistics.

He said that the schedule will for the same will hopefully be out by end of the day.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The iPad generation will now know how it was growing up back in the day when Internet didn’t rule our lives.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsdoordarshan ramayan, b r chopra mahabharat, ramanand sagar ramayan

Latest News

News Reports

Prime Minister asks his ministers to take charge of their states and play the crucial role of leaders in defeating COVID-19

OpIndia Staff -
A letter from the PMO has been sent to all the ministers telling them to play an effective role in stemming the growing disease
Read more
News Reports

CRPF personnel unanimously contributes one day salary totalling 33.18 crore to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to fight Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
CRPF unanimously contributed one day salary to Prime Minister relief fund.
Read more
News Reports

Here is some of the countries which have implemented most restrictive lockdowns to curb the spread of Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
As the incidence of reported positive coronavirus cases continues to increase, countries across the globe are imposing lockdown orders
Read more
News Reports

Here is why India Today’s chart on economic relief to poor for coronavirus crisis is a sad joke

OpIndia Staff -
India Today compares revival package announced by other countries with India's package for poor to show that India's package is not enough
Read more
News Reports

8-month old among 2 new Coronavirus positive cases in Kashmir, both grandchildren of Saudi returned preacher who died recently

OpIndia Staff -
The eight-month-old is probably the youngest novel coronavirus patient in India so far. The other child who tested positive is 7 years old
Read more
News Reports

‘Teachers are the instigators, University is the hotbed of Maoism, Naxalism and Jihad’: Jamia Millia Islamia student reveals

Nirwa Mehta -
Non-Muslim Jamia students reveal a shocking scenario which pulls down their veil of 'solidarity' of their students and teachers' community.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Doctors sit on dharna as AIMIM MLA and his goons beat up doctor in Malegaon

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst country-wide lockdown, AIMIM MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail reached Malegaon hospital with his supporters and misbehaved with the hospital staff.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia ‘suspends’ professor who failed non-Muslims students for supporting CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Jamia Millia Islamia University suspends Dr Abrar Ahmad, Assistant professor, who claimed he has failed 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,180FansLike
262,229FollowersFollow
206,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com