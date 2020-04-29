Comic artist Rachita Taneja, the founder of webcomic Sanitary Panels, took to Twitter today to wish for the death of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise. In her tweet, Taneja wrote: “Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back”.

The now deleted Tweet

This comment probably drew her a lot of criticism which impelled her to deactivate her Twitter account. Her handle @visualfumble has now been deleted.

Rachita Taneja’s deleted Twitter account

Backlash on social media

Taneja’s tweet drew a lot of criticism online.

Seriously? How can you joke on someone's death? — Narcissus🤾‍♀ (@santal_5) April 29, 2020

What kind mentality it is

Shame on you @visualfumble pic.twitter.com/eXROgwASw8 — Vishnu Reddy 🇮🇳 (@imVISHNUvREDDY) April 29, 2020

Yeah na? Weirdly feels like someone on our team has died. — Imaan Sheikh 🌈 (@sheikhimaan) April 29, 2020

Actor Irrfan Khan’s death

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

She also found support in her hate. BuzzFeed employee of Pakistan origin too chimed in.

Bollywood actor Irfan Khan passed away in Mumbai today. He was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital on Tuesday following colon infection and was admitted to the ICU. In 2018 he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.

Akshay Kumar a vocal supporter of PM Modi

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has never shied away from expressing his admiration for PM Narendra Modi. He has been quite vocal about his support for PM Modi and the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister over the years. His film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman were also, in fact, along the lines of what the prime minister has been talking about for the past three years.

Akshay Kumar had vociferously supported the ‘Janata curfew’ called by PM Narendra Modi to fight the coronavirus pandemic and was also one of the first actors to announce a donation of Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s CARES fund to help the cause.

Rachita Taneja’s past hateful tweet

This is not the first time Taneja has been hateful.

Rachita Taneja’s tweet from her now deleted account. (image courtesy: @896rudra on Twitter)

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Following the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi case where the apex court decided in favour of constructing the Ram Mandir, Taneja had taken to Twitter to abuse the temple. Taneja’s comics which many times reek of Hinduphobia has been commissioned and published by various international publications like Forbes India.