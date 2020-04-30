Thursday, April 30, 2020
How Shashi Tharoor promotes himself while condoling the death of famous people

Shashi Tharoor is Shashi Tharoor's favourite person.

OpIndia Staff

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (image: unrealtimes.com)
239

Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is quite often complimented for his way with words. He takes pride his English vocabulary. However, through his tweets, another interesting pattern has also emerged through the years. He likes to promote himself and throw names when he condoles death of famous people.

While condoling Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s death, Tharoor pointed out how Kapoor was his senior in Mumbai’s Champion school where he had studied as well. Tharoor also studied in St Stephens and he was President of St Stephens Students Union. How do we know it? Well, he pointed it out while condoling former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s demise in August 2019.

He likes to talk about his own achievements when he is shocked and saddened over someone’s demise. Here is him condoling former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s death in August 2019.

And how he was also at the United Nations. Tharoor took the passing of former Foreign Secretary to let people know how he had once transitioned from Palakkad to Thiruvananthapuram.
And while Shashi Tharoor playing a cameo in Andaz Apna Apna may be an old running Internet meme, did you know he acted some film called ‘Oliver!’ in 1968? Well, he let us know when adman Alyque Padamsee passed away.

And some more…

A bit of self promotion of books never hurt. Tharoor also likes to share post-condolence pictures with his fans.

And many, many more.

Contact: info@opindia.com

