As West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee concentrates more on confronting the central government and the governor of the state than combating the Coronavirus pandemic in the state, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has written a letter to the Chief Minister refuting the allegations made against him by her. Governor Dhankhar has accused that Banerjee’s ‘entire strategy is crafted to deliberately divert people’s attention from her abject failure in combating and containing Coronavirus in West Bengal’.

In an 11-page letter sent to the CM, the governor wrote that Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement of the minority community is most unfortunate which can’t be appreciated. He referred to the incident when Mamata Banerjee was asked about the role of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi in spreading the Wuhan Coronavirus, she had replied with “do not ask communal questions.” Jagdeep Dhankar wrote that a perpetrator can never position as victim.

The governor sent the letter in response to a letter sent to him by Mamata Banerjee on Thursday where she had accused him of directly attacking her and her ministers and officers. “The tone tenor and language of your letters and messages to me are unparliamentary and an insult to my office,” the chief minister wrote. She also added, “You appear to have forgotten that I am an elected Chief Minister of a proud Indian state. You also seem to have forgotten that you are a nominated Governor.” Banerjee also added that there have been repeated and consistent interference in administration by the governor, and decency and the constitution have been flagrantly transgressed.

But the governor strongly refuted these allegations, saying that tot a single concrete instance is indicated as regards these. “Just have a look, at your convenience, and you’ll fairly concede,” he asserted.

He urged the state government to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, “which this government is trying their best to brush aside.” He listed the allegations against the TMC government by saying, “Imagine what Dr BC Roy and the like would have done today, to combat Covid! How he would have connected to and empathised with the people of the state, with what energy, honesty, integrity, empathy and commitment! Surely no coercive route! No violations of human rights! No politicking! No loot of public funds! No PDS politicization and scam!”

He wrote that it is unfortunate that the Central Teams visiting the states to coordinate the Coronavirus war were made to face unwholesome scenario, while in all other states it was seamless. He said that Banerjee’s cover up “mechanism” would lead to very painful results. As an example, he cited “banning of mobile phones inside Isolation Wards is a case in point”. He wrote that it is time to reveal the real picture so that the fight against the Coronavirus may be enhanced and sharpened.

Stressing how Mamata Banerjee is underplaying the threat of the Chinese Virus, Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote that she has conveniently chosen to give the very Coronavirus a miss in her letter. He further wrote, “​Your communication is part of “alibi strategy” emanates from a script that seeks to cover up ‘monumental failures’ in these challenging times by series of ‘blunders’ while people of the state are suffering untold miseries, media is muzzled, health warriors are stressed and there is virtual suspension of human rights of those not belonging to your party”.

The governor also writes that the CM’s favorite pastime is being in ‘accusatory mode’ and taking to streets. “Real time action and effective governance are need of the hour -not theatrics or politicking,” he added.

Governor Dhankar wrote that Mamata Banerjee’s actions are antithetical to the core values of Constitution, and her constant refrain ‘Governor is nominated’ is an affront to Dr. Ambedkar and founding fathers of our Constitution. “Governor is appointed and not nominated. He is neither a ‘rubber stamp’ nor a ‘post office’. He has to discharge functions and perform duties of great consequence,” he wrote.

He also referred to a telephonic conversation with the CM, where she “not only lacked courtesy but were also in ‘shouting mode’. This surely is not the way people at our level work,” he wrote.

With this explosive letter by governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, it seems that the letter war between the two constitutional heads of the state will continue for some time.