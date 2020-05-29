Friday, May 29, 2020
Home News Reports Legal notice sent to Amazon and directors of Patal Lok for hurting religious sentiments...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Legal notice sent to Amazon and directors of Patal Lok for hurting religious sentiments of Sikh community, unconditional apology sought

The notice alleges that the series named "Patal Lok" streaming on Amazon Prime has broadcasted a scene that is portraying the Sikhs as rapists

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Legal notice sent to Amazon and Directors of Pataal lok Courtesy: The Indian Express
125

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee President Majinder S Sirsa has sent a legal notice to Amazon Seller Services and the directors of Patal Lok web series Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy for allegedly portraying Sikhs as rapists. Taking to Twitter, DSGMC President Majinder S Sirsa posted the legal notice on behalf of DSGMC alleging that the controversial series is maligning the image of the community.

The notice alleges that the series named “Patal Lok” streaming on Amazon Prime has broadcasted a scene that is portraying the Sikhs as rapists. As per the notice, there is a scene in one of the episodes in which a Sikh man is raping an elderly woman in the presence of many other community members including her husband and father-in-law. The notice alleges that the scene of Patal Lok is clearly depicting the illegal, unlawful, and abuse of the religious culture and faith that is being broadcasted by Amazon prime. The rape scene is not only derogatory but has caused resentment in the whole Sikh community.

Majinder Sirsa mentioned in the notice that Sikh history has recorded the role of women, portraying them as equal to men in service, devotion, sacrifice, and bravery. The Sikh tradition has witnessed examples of women’s moral dignity, service, and self-sacrifice.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The notice mentions that such disrespect and contempt will not be tolerated. The DSGMC has demanded an unconditional apology and a guarantee that they will refrain from indulging in creating such maligning content that is hurting religious sentiment. The directors of the series and officials of Amazon prime are called for their presence within 3 days of the receipt of the notice.

They have been asked to remove the rape scene within 24 hours and call back all the advertisements featuring the derogatory scene, the notice said.

Patal lok accused of morphing image of Yogi Adityanath and others to show corrupt character

Earlier BJP MLA Nandkishor Gurjar had accused that his photo was showed in an episode without his permission. Gurjar demanded that a case should be filed against Anushka under National Security Act, for causing a communal stir.

Besides, the BJP MLA from Ghaziabad also mentioned in his complaint that the show is allegedly offending all communities of the Sanatan Dharma and showing Indian investigating agencies in a bad light. Seeking a ban on the web series the MLA had accused the makers of anti-nationalism. He also argued that it shows Gurjars as dacoits and people associated with malpractices.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar has claimed that the makers of the series have taken a real image of a news article when UP CM Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated a highway project and had used it by morphing some faces, insinuating that the project was a scam.

Gurjar claimed that his photo and that of some other leaders were used in the web series as it is. He also shared the original picture in which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can be seen too. He claimed it was an act to portray the party in a bad light.

All Arunachal Pradesh Gorkha Youth Association complained against Patal Lok

Prior to this, the series had managed to miff the Gorkha communities which had filed a complaint with NHRC against Anushka Sharma for ‘racial stereotyping’ in ‘Patal Lok’. On May 18, the All Arunachal Pradesh Gorkha Youth Association took to Facebook to share a screengrab of their complaint along with a caption detailing how the alleged sexist and racial slur malign their identity.

Additionally, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh- Bharatiya Yuva Gorkha Parisangh, had also started an online campaign against the web series, alleging that in the second episode, a Nepali-speaking woman had been maligned by the maker and had demanded that the slur to be muted, subtitles blurred and that the video is uploaded with an apology.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Indian PPE industry has grown to a Rs 10,000 crore industry in just two months, eyes export market after fulfilling domestic demand: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The coronavirus crisis has transformed once a moribund PPE industry and catapulted it on an unprecedented growth trajectory
Read more
News Reports

Legal notice sent to Amazon and directors of Patal Lok for hurting religious sentiments of Sikh community, unconditional apology sought

OpIndia Staff -
The DSGMC has sent legal notice to Amazon and the directors of Patal Lok web series Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy for insulting Sikhs
Read more
News Reports

Twist in the tale: ISKCON accepts apology of Shemaroo and withdraws its case for Surleen Kaur video that insulted ISKCON and Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
ISKCON further stated that it does not believe in vengeance and instead acts in accordance to moral, ethical and legal values.
Read more
News Reports

‘Life comes a full circle’ for Sonu Sood: From a struggling actor to one who helped migrants go back home amidst lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Sonu sood said that it was a satisfying experience to help people reunite with their family members.
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Troop of monkeys attack a lab technician and snatch blood samples from suspected COVID-19 patients

OpIndia Staff -
Monkeys snatch suspected COVID-19 samples in Meerut Medical college when lab technician was taking samples to LLRM lab
Read more
News Reports

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad expelled from his own political party amidst rumours of power tussle

OpIndia Staff -
The intra-party political wrangling between ex-PM Mahathir Mohamad and PM Muhyiddin Yassin had been going on since February 2020
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON rejects Shemaroo Entertainment’s ‘apology’, to proceed with legal action against comedian Surleen Kaur for abusive, derogatory statements

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint had been filed by ISKCON organisation against comedian Ms Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for her abusive, derogatory remarks against the organisations, saints and Hindus.
Read more
Social Media

Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Several areas in Eastern Africa, Pakistan, and India have seen attacks by massive swarms of locusts recently. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as 'arrogant'.
Read more
News Reports

‘Pakistan is ours and we are Pakistanis’: FIR registered against two AMU students Rasool and Arfat for their anti-India posts on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Aligarh police have registered a case under sections 153-A, 153-B, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and 66-D against the two AMU students.
Read more
News Reports

Google deletes nearly 7 million negative reviews from Play Store in a week to improve the rating of TikTok

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, TikTok had 27 million reviews and its rating was 1.3, but now it has 20 million reviews and rating gone up to 4.4
Read more

Connect with us

228,577FansLike
354,527FollowersFollow
243,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com