Saturday, May 9, 2020
Home News Reports “West Bengal not allowing trains with migrants reaching the state”: Amit Shah says Mamata...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“West Bengal not allowing trains with migrants reaching the state”: Amit Shah says Mamata Banerjee govt is not supporting centre in handling the migrant crisis

Amit Shah pointed out that the Modi government has facilitated the more than 200,000 migrant labourers to reach home and that workers from West Bengal are also eager to go back.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Amit Shah (L) and Mamata Banerjee (R)
89

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing disappointment over West Bengal government’s reluctance to extend support to help migrant workers reach home.

In the letter to Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah has stated that the Centre is not getting the required support from the state government to handle the migrant workers.

According to the reports, the Home Minister has said that the Central government is operating Shramik special trains to facilitate the return of migrant labourers to their native places, but Mamata Banerjee-led state government is not co-operating. Home Minister Shah has also demanded an answer on the Mamata government’s inaction over the migrants’ distress in Bengal.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Amit Shah pointed out that the Modi government has facilitated the more than 200,000 migrant labourers to reach home and that workers from West Bengal are also eager to go back.

“West Bengal government is not allowing trains with migrants reaching the state. This is injustice with WB migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them,” Amit Shah said in his letter to Mamata Banerjee.

The issue of migrant workers is the latest flashpoint between the Centre and the West Bengal government amid a row over the state’s efforts to control the coronavirus disease.

MHA writes to Mamata Banerjee for lack of transparency

Earlier, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had written a letter to Mamata-led government asking it to not block the movement of trucks across Bangladesh border after it was alleged that the state government was stopping trucks carrying essential goods. Responding to it, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) had attacked the Union Home secretary and accused him of “trying to please his political bosses in Delhi”.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

This comes days amidst the controversy regarding the failure of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the handling of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the state. The West Bengal government has come under severe criticism for its laxity in dealing with the crisis.

While the state government claimed that they are transparent on their coronavirus data, the centre has time-and-again accused Mamata Banerjee administration is hiding the grave situation of the pandemic in the state.

On Wednesday, the Union Home Ministry had once again written to the Mamata Banerjee government, slamming the West Bengal government for not enforcing coronavirus containment measures effectively.

In a stern warning, the Centre asked the state chief secretary to ensure that lockdown measures were strictly implemented as its two teams had found “specific groups” in “specific localities” of Kolkata and Howrah violating the lockdown as well as attack police and healthcare workers.

IMCT slammed West Bengal government for its handling of coronavirus crisis

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) had expressed concerns over the “extremely high mortality rate” of coronavirus in the State of West Bengal, besides highlighting the lack of transparent and consistent reporting of the pandemic.

Slamming the State Government, the IMCT chief Apurva Chandra had stated that 105 people have lost their lives to the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic out of 816 reported cases in West Bengal. As such, the Mamata Banerjee-led-State accounts for the highest mortality rate (12.8%) in the country. 

Highlighting the lack of transparency and vicious attempts to downplay the outbreak of the Chinese virus in West Bengal, IMCT emphasised on the need for consistent reporting and daily surveillance of patients in hotspots.

IMCT had also pointed out the discrepancy in data released by the State Government about the status of the pandemic in the State. At one time, the West Bengal Government put the number of infected patients at 744. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

After outrage, Google intervenes, removes the Hinduphobic definition of ‘co-religionist’

OpIndia Staff -
After the widespread protest, Google seems to have taken cognisance of the blatant Hinduphobia and removed that Hinduphobic sentence in the definition of co-religionist.
Read more
News Reports

Defence Minister inaugurates strategic road connecting Indo-China border at Lipulekh pass, travel to Kailash Mansarovar shortened

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The road originates at Ghatiabagarh and ends at Lipulekh pass, the gateway to Kailash-Mansarovar which is just 90 km away
Read more
News Reports

“West Bengal not allowing trains with migrants reaching the state”: Amit Shah says Mamata Banerjee govt is not supporting centre in handling the migrant...

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter to Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah stated that Centre not getting required support from WB govt to handle migrant workers.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi govt claims they are paying for train tickets of migrants returning to Bihar, Bihar govt releases letter exposing Kejriwal’s lie: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi govt has sent a letter to Bihar govt asking them to pay the cost of tickets of migrants returning to Bihar from Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Media says Markaz video of Maulana Saad was ‘doctored’ by a Tablighi Jamaat member: An attempt to save Maulana Saad?

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Indian Express claims that the video where Markaz Nizamuddin head Maulana Saad Kandhalvi of Tablighi Jamaat condemned social distancing may be 'doctored'.
Read more
News Reports

Ahmedabad: Mob pelts stone at policemen for enforcing lockdown at Red Zone in Muslim-dominated Shahpur area, 15 detained

OpIndia Staff -
Stone-pelting began after a team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel asked people to follow the lockdown rules in Shahpur in Ahmedabad
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
Social Media

AAP cheerleader and NRI ‘Journalist’ of US-based news portal wishes cancer and death upon Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Spewing her inner vitriol against the Home Minister, Nadar said that his death that ought to be "celebrated in the larger interest of humanity."
Read more
Social Media

‘COVID, cancer or both’: Another ‘journalist’ previously associated with TOI, DNA found wishing death upon the Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an NRI 'journalist' had wished death upon HM Amit Shah by stating that his lipoma surgery transformed into a “full-blower cancer"
Read more
News Reports

Parents of Class 12 boy who committed suicide over unsubstantiated rape allegations file complaint: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of -Manav Singh who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media.
Read more

Connect with us

223,951FansLike
322,552FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com