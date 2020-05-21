Thursday, May 21, 2020
Home News Reports Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan sends a bill of Rs 36.36 lakh to UP...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan sends a bill of Rs 36.36 lakh to UP government for the buses used to ferry students from Kota

UP govt had decided to rent 70 buses from the Rajasthan Transport Corporation to carry additional students from Kota, and had paid Rs 19.76 lakh for diesel

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
kota buses courtesy: new indian express
152

Even as the row between the Congress party and the Uttar Pradesh government continues with regard to buses to ferry migrants to UP, the Rajasthan govt has sent a bill of Rs 36 lakh to the UP govt for some buses they had arranged last month. The Rajasthan govt is asking the UP govt to pay Rs 36,36,664/- for 70 buses that they had provided to transport students from Kota to UP last month.

Almost one after the Coronavirus Lockdown was imposed in the country, the Yogi Adityanath government had sent 560 buses to Kota to bring the students from UP to their home state. The UP govt was the first state to initiate steps to bring back their natives stuck in other states during the lockdown, which was done after students in Kota had sent desperate messages to the state govt asking to be brought back.

Accordingly, between 17 and 19 April, 560 buses sent by UP govt had returned with around 10 thousand students from Kota in Rajasthan. But after that more students from UP, who had not initially registered to return, demanded that they also want to go home. As a result, the UP govt decided to rent 70 buses from the Rajasthan Transport Corporation to carry the additional students. When the Corporation sought money for diesel, the UP govt had said that the same will be paid later. But as the Corporation didn’t agree to that, Rs 19.76 lakh was paid for the fuel, and the students recached home safely.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

But now the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has sent a bill of Rs 36,36,664/- to the UP government as rent for the buses from Kota to Agra and other places in UP. The letter sent to the UP state transport corporation asks the amount to be transferred through RTGS.

Congress is playing petty politics at the time of crisis

It is notable that this bill has been sent at a time when a political war is been going on between Congress party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and UP government over buses to ferry migrants. After Priyanka Gandhi had offered 1000 buses to carry migrants from Rajasthan to UP, the Yogi govt had agreed to the offer. But when the Congress party submitted the list of buses for approval, it was found that the list also contains auto-rickshaws, trucks, ambulances, cars etc.

An FIR against Ajay Lallu and Priyanka Gandhi’s private secretary Sandeep Singh was filed at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow for cheating and forging documents, and later Ajay Lally was arrested. Even before Congress party had submitted the list of buses, they had already run the buses and over 500 buses carrying migrants had reached UP border near Agra. As the buses were yet to be approved, the local admin didn’t allow them to enter the state, which created another conflict between Congress and UP govt. The Congress workers had staged a protest due to the same, after which Ajay Lallu was removed by UP police from the spot.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan sends a bill of Rs 36.36 lakh to UP government for the buses used to ferry students from Kota

OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan govt is asking UP govt to pay Rs 36,36,664/- for 70 buses that they had provided to transport students from Kota to UP last month.
Read more
News Reports

US deports Telangana engineer Ibrahim Zubair Mohammad to India who was convicted for financing Al Qaeda leader

OpIndia Staff -
Terror finance convict Ibrahim Zubair Mohammad was deported to India at the end of his five year jail term in the USA
Read more
News Reports

Migrant bus row: Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Lallu sent to 14-day judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
Ajay Lallu and Priyanka Gandhi's private secretary Sandeep Singh were charged for forgery.
Read more
Government and Policy

Uttar Pradesh government takes control of Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards in the state: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
UP Minister for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza said that CEOs will be appointed by the government to look after work of the 2 waqf boards.
Read more
Opinions

How Sikkim, once a different country like Nepal, became a state of India

OpIndia Staff -
The communist government in Nepal, alleged to be a 'puppet' of China, seems to be losing confidence of its own people
Read more
News Reports

Is Pakistan govt website really showing the entire Kashmir as part of India, a fact check

OpIndia Staff -
Kashmir is seen in India on Pakistan govt's Covid portal because they have embeded Bing map, which shows different maps based on user location
Read more

Recently Popular

Social Media

‘Sanghis’ rape dead bodies, masturbate naked before their daughters while chanting Jai Shri Ram: Congress leader takes political discourse to a new low

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after using filthy anti-Hindu words, and claiming that BJP supporters 'exhume corpses and rape them', Congress' Pankaj Punia went on a twitter spree of liking and retweeting the tweets of Congress supporters who were rejoicing over his statements.
Read more
News Reports

Loud sound heard across Bengaluru as window panes, buildings shake, netizens speculate sonic boom

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, social media was abuzz with posts from Bengaluru with a huge boom sound people heard in the city. Many people posted on Twitter that a blast sound was heard in Bengaluru at around 1:30 PM, which caused window panes to shake.
Read more
News Reports

Know about Turkish TV series Ertugrul that Rana Ayyub and Pakistanis are binge-watching

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim world is drooling over Resurrection: Ertugrul, based on the father of the founder of the Ottoman dynasty.
Read more
News Reports

Congress suspends Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh from the post of General Secretary in party’s woman wing after she rebuked party on migrant bus...

OpIndia Staff -
The party has notified its MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh regarding its decision and a response from her is awaited
Read more
Social Media

TikTok’s dark gut: Why porn, sex, rape, violence is allowed to thrive… Ex-employee explains

अजीत भारती -
As an ex-employee of a Chinese-run company, I want to write about my experience as well as what I gathered by knowing people in similar positions at other Chinese organisations.
Read more

Connect with us

227,412FansLike
345,055FollowersFollow
240,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com