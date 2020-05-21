Thursday, May 21, 2020
Migrant bus row: Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Lallu sent to 14-day judicial custody

An FIR against Ajay Lallu and Priyanka Gandhi's private secretary Sandeep Singh was filed at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow for cheating and forging documents.

OpIndia Staff

Ajay Lallu courtesy: Patrika
5

Ajay Lallu, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Ajay Lallu was arrested in Agra on Wednesday in connection with the protests held by Congress leaders over the movement of migrant workers in the 1000 buses provided by Congress on instructions of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. He has been lodged in temporary jail.

Ajay lallu rearrested for forging documents

As per reports, Ajay Lallu was granted bail on Wednesday in connection with the case lodged against him under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Act in the Fatehpur Sikri Police Station. But before coming out after release, another FIR was lodged against him and he was rearrested for allegedly forging documents.

An FIR against Ajay Lallu and Priyanka Gandhi’s private secretary Sandeep Singh was filed at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow for cheating and forging documents.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

This came after UP government’s regional transport officer R P Dwivedi verified the bus numbers and found many vehicles that were mentioned in the list are auto-rickshaws or goods carriers, trucks and ambulances, etc.

Indian National Congress suspends Rai Bareli MLA

The Indian National Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh from the position of General Secretary of the women’s wing of the Congress party and has initiated anti-disciplinary action against her. Aditi had been National In-charge of Priyadarshini, the Congress women’s wing.

Aditi Singh had slammed her own party for playing “cheap politics” over the issue of arranging 1,000 buses by general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to ferry stranded migrant laborers to their homes amid coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, she condemned Congress for playing petty politics at the time of such a disaster. She informed that in the list of 1000 buses provided by Congress, a staggering 297 vehicles are junk buses, 98 of it are auto-rickshaws or other vehicles like trucks and ambulances and 68 vehicles are without papers.

