Ashok Swain wants 'Muslim Lives Matter' protests in India

Violence has gripped the states of United States of America as violent thugs run riot in the streets in the name of social justice. While the riots are being justified openly and even incited by leftists on social media, some want such violent protests to be replicated in India. Ashok Swain, who is apparently a professor at Uppsala University in Sweden, wants ‘Muslim lives matter’ protests in India.

The tweet by Ashok Swain

Ashok Swain says that the kind of protests that are currently being witnessed in the United States of America and Canada regarding ‘Black Lives Matter’ need to be replicated in India to “oppose extra-judicial killings of Muslims in the country”. While he is careful to not explicitly incite violence, the implication of the tweet is clear.

The protests in the USA following the death of George Floyd have been extremely violent with arson, vandalism and looting par for the course. Any endorsement of such protests and calls for the replication of the same in India can only be interpreted as a legitimate call to violence. Leftists appears to be using the analogy of ‘Gandhian with guns’ regarding these protests.

Past shenanigans of Ashok Swain

Ashok Swain has made numerous comments in the past that undermine Indian national interests. On one occasion, even after it became evident that the news regarding a Muslim boy setting himself on fire for not chanting Jai Shri Ram was fake, he continued to blame ‘Hindutva beasts’ for it.

Pakistan had used comments made by Ashok Swain to absolve themselves of all responsibility for the Pulwama Terror Attack claiming that the Indian Government could trigger tensions with the state that sponsors terrorism in order to secure Prime Minister Modi’s reelection bid. Pakistani media had reported heavily on these tweets as well.

Apart from these instances, Ashok Swain has made several derogatory remarks against Hinduism. Despite his virulent hatred, he is extremely popular within the liberal circles of India who appear to have no issues with his harmful rhetroic.