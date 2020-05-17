In a blatant act of online harassment against a BJP youth leader, several handles associated with Islamists and opposition parties posted obscene morphed images on social media targeting party’s female youth leader Apurva Singh.

Apurva Singh, a BJP youth leader who is also the co-convener of party’s IT cell, has alleged that the supporters of Congress party, Samajwadi party and Islamists have resorted to posting morphed obscene images of her on social media.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Apurva Singh said that the supporters of the opposition parties, especially belonging to the minority communities are indulging in sexual abuse on social media by sharing pornographic images to claim that it was her private images.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Singh also expressed disappointment over the inaction of police officials to act on the complaint, which she had registered two months ago. On March 19, 2020, Apurva Singh had filed a complaint against various social media handles after several obscene images targetting her surfaced. The complaint was lodged with Special cell, Delhi police.

The BJP youth leader had also shared several images of targetted harassment against her on social media platforms.

Image Source: Apurva Singh/Twitter

Meanwhile, several party members including former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore have stood in support of the youth leader Apurva Singh and have demanded Delhi Police to take strict against the culprits.