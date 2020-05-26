Chinese army targets Indian army peronnel with stones, sticks and clubs

During a recent standoff between the Indian forces and the Chinese army at the Pangosg Tso lake area in the Eastern Ladakh, the latter reportedly targeted the former, in complete disregard for professionalism, with stones, sticks, and clubs bearing barbed wires.

Sources told ANI that the behaviour of Chinese troops has been reminiscent of the stone pelters in Kashmir who are funded by Pakistan. The Chinese troops came armed with sticks, clubs with barbed wires and stones in an area near the Pangong Tso lake during a face-off with Indian troops there, the source revealed.

Undue Aggression by Chinese Troops

Reportedly, the Indian Army was outnumbered by the Chinese troops. They surrounded the Indian forces like ‘locust swarms’ and began exhibiting unsolicited aggression. Contrary to the behaviour expected from a professional army, the Chinese Army acted like ‘typical bullies.’ They gheraoed the Indian forces due to numerical advantages, besides better infrastructure on the Chinese side.

Sources informed ANI that the Indian Army has never resorted to unprofessional intimidatory tactics to fend off their counterparts from Indian territory. Such face-offs are only accompanied by minor shoving and pushback. Reportedly, both the armies did not fire bullets during the standoff, despite being armed with assault rifles. In order to ensure peace in the Ladakh region, both the forces have refrained from firing bullets since 1967.

The Standoff at LAC

About 5000 Chinese army personnel, under the garb of a military exercise, diverted their movement towards the Indian side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control). The current stand-off began on May 5-6 and has been continuing all along the LAC up to Sikkim. The Indian Army had matched the level of their counterparts and had stopped them from conducting movements in several areas. As per the ANI report, Indian forces had also been airlifted from other high altitude areas to the Eastern Ladakh sector.

Indian Army Chief visits Ladakh

Amid rising tensions between the Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited the headquarters of the 14 Corps based in Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday. Reportedly, the Army chief General visited Ladakh for a security review of the sensitive sector. He was briefed by top military field Commanders in Leh, including Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi and 14 Corps Chief Lieutenant General Harinder Singh.