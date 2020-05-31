Advertisements
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Rajasthan Mahila Congress general Secretary Reena Mimrot makes offensive remarks against Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his niece

Reena Mimrot shared shared a picture of Atal Bihari Vajpayee with a woman much younger to him that said 'true love' along with the caption, "Some pictures speak...?"

There appears to be no low that the Congress party will not stoop to. In recent times, they have made a habit of making incendiary remarks about the Prime Minister and other leaders associated with the BJP. Now, the General Secretary of Rajasthan Mahila Congress, Reena Mimrot, has made an extremely offensive remark against late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The tweet by Reena Mimrot

Reena Mimrot shared a picture of Atal Bihari Vajpayee with a woman much younger to him that said ‘true love’ along with the caption, “Some pictures speak…?” She also tagged, or at least attempted to, tag the official handle of the BJP in the tweet. As it turns out, the woman in the photograph with Atal Bihari Vajpayee is actually his niece, Mala Vajpayee Tiwari.

Source: The New Indian Express

Mala Vajpayee Tiwari is the youngest of the six daughters of Vajpayee’s elder brother Sada Bihari Vajpayee. She lives with her son Abhishek in Indore. She was part of Madhya Pradesh state executive of BJP Mahila Morcha, and also worked on the board of various government advisory committees.

Making such crass remarks about the late former Prime Minister and his niece is the new low that the Congress party has stooped to. But this isn’t the first time Reena Mimrot has engaged in such deplorable rhetoric. And yet, the party has taken no action against her which could only mean that they endorse such outrageous conduct.

The Past Conducts of Reena Mimrot

After the advent of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic, she wished that Home Minister got infected with the deadly virus. She lamented the fact that the Australian Home Minister had contracted the virus and his Indian counterpart had not. Earlier, she shared the image of a lookalike of Donald Trump groping women to malign the US President.

She had also launched personal attack on PM Modi for sharing playful pics a kid in his office. She had commented that had PM Modi settled down on time in life, he would not have to play with other’s kids.

