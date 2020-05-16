Congress shares a picture of Rajguru to commemorate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Sukhdev

The official Twitter account of Punjab Congress on Friday posted an erroneous tweet paying tributes to freedom fighter Sukhdev on his birth anniversary by attaching a photo of another freedom fighter Rajguru.

“Our heartfelt tribute to the great revolutionary freedom fighter Sukhdev on his birth anniversary today. Together with Bhagat Singh and Rajguru, he shook up the British Empire in India with his bravery and sacrificed his for our freedom,” the official Twitter account of Punjab Congress tweeted while adding an image bearing thumbnails of Congress leaders along with pictures of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Rajguru instead.

“We pay tribute to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar on his birth anniversary,” the photo read but the photo attached was that of freedom fighter Rajguru instead of Sukhdev.

Apparently, the Congress party used the photo of Rajguru that is printed on the Indian Postal stamps to pass it off as Sukhdev to pay their homage to the freedom fighter on his birth anniversary.

Indian Govt had issued postal stamp in 2013.

Several Twitter user pointed out the discrepancy in Punjab Congress’ tweet paying tributes to freedom fighter Sukhdev, after which the tweet was deleted by the official handle. Nevertheless, the entire episode is a testament to Congress’ ignorance about India’s freedom fighters.

This, unsurprisingly, is not the first time Congress social media team has goofed up. Ahead of Madhya Pradesh state assembly elections, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath had commemorated Lokmanya Tilak’s birth anniversary as death anniversary. Similarly, Congress leader Harish Rawat shared picture of Bal Gangadhar Tilak while paying respects to Gopal Krishna Gokhale. Similarly, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had once tweeted picture of Gautam Buddha on Mahavir Jayanti.

Shvaram Hari Rajguru

Hutatma Shivaram Hari Rajguru was an Indian revolutionary from Maharashtra who shared a close friendship with Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev. He was most notably known for neutralising an oppressive British Raj officer and was martyred on 23 March 1931 by the imperialist British government along with Shaheed Bhagat Singh & Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar.