Chennai: Ayurvedic Pharmacist dies after consuming the 'cure' he developed to battle Coronavirus

Pharma labs/ Representative Image
A 47-year-old general manager and pharmacist of an Ayurvedic product company died in Chennai after consuming a drug he developed as a cure for coronavirus. According to the reports, the 47-year-old identified as K Sivanesan was a qualified ophthalmologist and worked with Sujatha Biotech, an Ayurvedic and herbal products company for 27 years.

Reportedly, Sivanesan had devised formulas of various products and used to visit his managing director Dr Rajkumar frequently in the city.

Cure for coronavirus to make huge profits

On Thursday, Sivanesan and Dr Raj Kumar, the company’s owner, decided to meet as they had a plan to make a medicine for coronavirus with Nitric Oxide and Sodium Nitrate. They mooted the plan hoping that the company will benefit in a large way if they succeed, said an officer probing the case.

During the experiment, Sivanesan and Kumar consumed Sodium Hydrate, used in the manufacture of chemicals and soaps, and in petroleum refining. The duo hoped that the company would make huge profits if they succeeded. 

The officer said that the duo seemed to have had a belief that the mixture may be used for coronavirus treatment and to improve platelet count in the body.

Reportedly, Both the employee and the owner consumed the mixture and developed health problems. Soon, Sivanesan was rushed to a private hospital in T Nagar but he was declared dead on arrival. His body was later sent for post-mortem.

The 67-year old owner’s condition is stable now. Meanwhile, the police said they have sent items seized from a temporary laboratory set up at the residence for tests.

