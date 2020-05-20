Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Cyclone Amphan: Over 4 lakh evacuated in Bengal, 1 lakh in Odisha as the two states brace for the landfall later today

The super-cyclonic storm is said to be the most intense and strongest cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in the 21st century and the joint-most intense cyclonic storm this year, along with the Cyclone Harold that formed over the South Pacific in April.

Super cyclone Amphan advancing rapidly towards Odisha and Bengal
Super cyclone Amphan, image via Fox News
The cyclone Amphan, which is scheduled to make a landfall between West Bengal’s Digha and Bangladesh’s Hatiya on Wednesday afternoon, has already initiated massive storms, and rainfall in areas of Northern Odisha and Bengal.

The super-cyclonic storm is said to be the most intense and strongest cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in the 21st century and the joint-most intense cyclonic storm this year, along with the Cyclone Harold that formed over the South Pacific in April. The landfall is expected to bring winds at the speed of over 265 mph.

As per the latest data released by the Indian Meteorological Department, the Cyclone Amphan is presently about 120 km away from the Odisha port city of Paradip, 240 km South of Digha and 395 km southwest of Khepupara.

Over 5 lakh people evacuated in Bengal and Odisha

Coastal regions in Odisha, and Bengal have been facing strong winds and heavy rainfall since yesterday.

41 NDRF teams have been deployed in 7 districts of West Bengal and 6 districts of Odisha. West Bengal has evacuated over 4 lakh people from coastal regions while Odisha has evacuated over 1.1 lakh people.

While the main impact of the super cyclone is yet to be felt, severe winds and rain has already caused damage in coastal areas. Trees have been uprooted in Odisha’s Bhadrak district and Digha has been witnessing very high tides.

Exactly a year after cyclone Fani

It is notable here that exactly a year ago, the Odisha coast was hit by another severe cyclonic storm Fani. Though the effective disaster management steps undertaken by the state and central government had ensured minimal casualties, the loss of property, agriculture and businesses had been extensive.

The 1999 super cyclone that had hit Odisha coast remains till date the strongest cyclonic storm. It had taken hundreds of lives and had battered the state of Odisha. It was the strongest cyclone not just in Bay of Bengal, but in the entire North Indian Ocean region.

PM chaired a meeting to review response measures

As Cyclone Amphan intensified into a super cyclone, a high-level meeting to review the response measures adopted by the affected state governments was chaired by PM Modi. The Prime Minister took stock of response preparedness and the evacuation measures adopted by the NDRF.

