A day after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) included Gilgit-Baltistan in its weather reports, reinforcing India’s legitimate right over Pakistan occupied Kashmir, the DD News, too, has followed the suit and incorporated Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and other regions of PoK in its daily weather forecast reports.

DD News starts its weather forecast from….! 👍 pic.twitter.com/6vFh8sply4 — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) May 8, 2020

Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Amit Khare said that DD News and All India Radio will telecast and broadcast weather reports and temperatures of Indian towns and cities, including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in their prime time news bulletins. The bulletin will be telecast at 8.55 am and 8.55 pm.

The latest development comes on the heels of India’s demarche to Pakistan against Pakistan’s Supreme Court’s order on Gilgit-Baltistan, a territory legitimately belonging to India and under the forcible occupation of Pakistan. Claiming that the entire Jammu and Kashmir, including regions occupied by Pakistan, is an integral part of India, the Ministry of External Affairs had asked Pakistan to immediately vacate all the areas under its illegal occupation.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

DD News’ decision to broadcast weather forecast from regions unlawfully captured by Pakistan has been enthusiastically welcomed by users on Twitter who have heralded it is as a step towards righting a historical wrong.

For some Twitter user, the inclusion of Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Mirpur in weather reports kindled the patriotic fervour and they took to the microblogging website Twitter to reassert India’s avowed stand on Kashmir.

Kashmir hamara tha, hamara hai aur inshallah hamare hi rahega. Jai hind. Bharat mata ki Jai😊 — Anand (@AnandzWorld) May 8, 2020

One Twitter lauded the government’s move to include areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir in the weather reports and asked the Indian government to take more substantive actions to wrest the control of PoK from Pakistan.

Hope this is just the tip of the iceberg & something more substantial and aggressive is on the cards.

We can’t achieve anything by mere optics.

Moreover #HandwaraEncounter Needs to be avenged.@HMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @rajnathsingh @Tejasvi_Surya @TajinderBagga @JmuKmrPolice — Sumitha 🇮🇳 (@sumitha_123) May 8, 2020

Many were quick to mock figurehead Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, after India’s symbolically bold decision to include cities and regions of Pakistan occupied Kashmir under its weather forecasts.

IMD includes PoK towns in its forecast reports

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Indian Meteorological Department yesterday included in its report the weather forecasts of towns such as Muzaffarabad, Skardu, Nilam regions located in Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. This is the first time when IMD has started predicting the weather for these areas under the north-west subdivision. The first such weather forecast for Gilgit was uploaded on May 6.