Friday, May 8, 2020
Home News Reports DD news includes Gilgit-Baltistan and regions of Pakistan occupied Kashmir in its daily weather...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

DD news includes Gilgit-Baltistan and regions of Pakistan occupied Kashmir in its daily weather forecast report

DD News and All India Radio will telecast and broadcast weather reports and temperatures of Indian towns and cities, including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in their prime time news bulletins

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Weather forecast report on DD News includes regions of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan
Daily weather forecast on DD news now includes regions of PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan (Source: DD News)
3

A day after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) included Gilgit-Baltistan in its weather reports, reinforcing India’s legitimate right over Pakistan occupied Kashmir, the DD News, too, has followed the suit and incorporated Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and other regions of PoK in its daily weather forecast reports.

Secretary, Information and Broadcasting, Amit Khare said that DD News and All India Radio will telecast and broadcast weather reports and temperatures of Indian towns and cities, including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in their prime time news bulletins. The bulletin will be telecast at 8.55 am and 8.55 pm.

The latest development comes on the heels of India’s demarche to Pakistan against Pakistan’s Supreme Court’s order on Gilgit-Baltistan, a territory legitimately belonging to India and under the forcible occupation of Pakistan. Claiming that the entire Jammu and Kashmir, including regions occupied by Pakistan, is an integral part of India, the Ministry of External Affairs had asked Pakistan to immediately vacate all the areas under its illegal occupation.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

DD News’ decision to broadcast weather forecast from regions unlawfully captured by Pakistan has been enthusiastically welcomed by users on Twitter who have heralded it is as a step towards righting a historical wrong.

For some Twitter user, the inclusion of Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Mirpur in weather reports kindled the patriotic fervour and they took to the microblogging website Twitter to reassert India’s avowed stand on Kashmir.

One Twitter lauded the government’s move to include areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir in the weather reports and asked the Indian government to take more substantive actions to wrest the control of PoK from Pakistan.

Many were quick to mock figurehead Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, after India’s symbolically bold decision to include cities and regions of Pakistan occupied Kashmir under its weather forecasts.

IMD includes PoK towns in its forecast reports

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Indian Meteorological Department yesterday included in its report the weather forecasts of towns such as Muzaffarabad, Skardu, Nilam regions located in Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. This is the first time when IMD has started predicting the weather for these areas under the north-west subdivision. The first such weather forecast for Gilgit was uploaded on May 6.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

DD news includes Gilgit-Baltistan and regions of Pakistan occupied Kashmir in its daily weather forecast report

OpIndia Staff -
A day after Indian Meteorological Department included Gilgit-Baltistan in weather reports, DD News too has followed the suit
Read more
News Reports

China agrees to a Coronavirus review but only after the pandemic is over and under current WHO chief’s leadership

OpIndia Staff -
China agrees to a Coronavirus review by an "open, transparent and inclusive" WHO panel, constituted under WHO Chief
Read more
News Reports

Non-bailable warrant issued against AAP MLA in connection with suicide of doctor in South Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Prakash Jarwal is an elected representative of the AAP from the Deoli Assembly Constituency.
Read more
News Reports

Another shocking video emerges from Sion hospital in Mumbai, Coronavirus patient tries to escape by jumping out of the window

OpIndia Staff -
The video is of last Sunday at 9:25 pm, when a man is seen running towards the window and jumped out of it.
Read more
News Reports

Work resumes for laying the foundation for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after Yogi government’s nod

OpIndia Staff -
SC, had in November 2019 accepted the Hindu claim and handed over the Ram Janmbhoomi site to Hindus to build Ram Mandir
Read more
News Reports

Aligarh: Hindu students in AMU being hounded, threatened with death by Islamists over social media posts

OpIndia Staff -
“Hindu students have been targeted at the AMU in the past as well. Earlier they were ragged and tortured, now the Hinduphobes have gone a step ahead to threaten the Hindu students with death", said an AMU alumnus.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

OpIndia Staff -
Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also used by several animals and birds.
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more
News Reports

Journalist with The Wire calls terrorists as martyrs, seen operating close to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
'The Wire' photojournalist Junaid Bhat's social media feed is replete with intimate details of Army movements and operations
Read more

Connect with us

223,683FansLike
321,670FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com