Thursday, May 7, 2020
Indian Meteorological Department includes Gilgit, Baltistan in its weather forecasts

The IMD has announced weather forecasts for Gilgit-Baltistan in the North-west subdivision. The forecast for Ghizer, far west area of POK will also be uploaded shortly.

OpIndia Staff

Claiming the rights of the Indian state over the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), the official website of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has started including the Gilgit-Baltistan region in its weather forecasts. The IMD has announced weather forecasts for Gilgit-Baltistan in the North-west subdivision. The forecast for Ghizer, far west area of POK will also be uploaded shortly.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasted weather conditions in towns such as Muzaffarabad, Skardu, Nilam regions located in Gilgit-Baltistan. This is the first time when IMD has started predicting the weather for these areas under the north-west subdivision. The first such weather forecast for Gilgit was uploaded on May 6.

MEA asks Pakistan to immediately vacate the illegal occupations in POK

India had registered a strong protest against Pakistan’s Supreme Court’s order on the ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’ area which is under illegal occupation of Pakistan. Prior to that, the Supreme court of Pakistan had permitted elections in the regions of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that it was clearly conveyed that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession. The MEA stated, “Govt of Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it. India completely rejects such actions and continued attempts to bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of the Indian territory of Jammu & Kashmir.” The MEA further stated that Pakistan should immediately vacate the parts of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan Sponsored Terrorism in Kashmir

Pakistan has always been more inclined towards delivering terrorism on the Indian Soil right from the birth of the Islamic state. Even during the grave health crisis of coronavirus by which Pakistan is grossly affected, the country is not diverting from its prior occupation of terrorism. Reports of ceasefire violations across the border have still being heard that envisages a routine for the Pakistan military.

Last Sunday, five security personnel of Indian Armed forces were martyred in an encounter in Handwara where two terrorists were also eliminated. One of the two terrorists was identified as Haider, a Pakistani terrorist, and a top Lashkar-e-Taiba leader.

