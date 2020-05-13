In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old man in Delhi’s Rohini’s area has been arrested for killing his own son. As per reports, the man named Ompal has shot his son dead after a fight in their home.

As per a report in Live Hindustan, the accused man is a property dealer by profession. He lives in Delhi’s Rithala’s area with his wife and five sons. He has given several portions of his house for rent. One of the sons is an insurance agent.

On Monday night, while the family was sitting together, Ompal was allegedly drinking alcohol. His wife Pavitra Devi had objected to his excessive drinking and had asked him to go inside. Angered over being stopped from drinking, Ompal allegedly started shouting at his wife in abusive language.

The second son Balbir had reportedly confronted his father and stopped him from abusing his mother. After this, Ompal had fought with Balbir and had started hitting him.

After a physical confrontation, Ompal had allegedly barged inside the house, came out with a gun and shot Balbir dead.

It is notable here that 33 years earlier, Ompal had reportedly killed his own mother Maya Devi over a similar dispute when she had stopped him from drinking. He had shot her dead. Ompal has served a jail sentence for the murder.

The man is reportedly a known alcoholic and neighbours keep their distance from him due to his behaviour. Whenever anyone objects, he gets angry and abusive. The police have arrested Ompal and also confiscated his gun.