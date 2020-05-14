Friday, May 15, 2020
Home News Reports Handwara encounter martyr Colonel Ashutosh Sharma's wife scatters his ashes at South West Army...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Handwara encounter martyr Colonel Ashutosh Sharma’s wife scatters his ashes at South West Army command War Memorial

Pallavi Sharma, had earlier said that she will not shed tears for her fallen husband as she was a proud wife whose husband died while protecting the country.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Colonel Ashutosh Sharma's wife scattered his ashes at Jaipur war memorial (image courtesy: TimesNow)
397

Wife of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma who was martyred while fighting terrorists in Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir last week scattered his ashes at the South West Army command in Jaipur on Friday morning. Pallavi Sharma, had earlier said that she will not shed tears for her fallen husband as she was a proud wife whose husband died while protecting the country. “I will not shed tears on his martyrdom. It is an honour to be sacrificed for the country,” she had said.

Colonel Sharma was a Commanding Officer of the Indian Army’s 21 Rashtriya Rifles. He laid down his life in an encounter operation to eliminate Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists reported to be hidden in a cattle shed. Along with him, four more security personnel were martyred in the Chanjmulla area of Handwara in North Kashmir’s Kupwara District.

The state of Rajasthan honored the fallen jawan who died during a counter-terrorism operation in Handwara. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and family members of the martyr performed a wreath-laying ceremony and paid their last respects to him at 61 Cavalry location, Jaipur Military station here.

Handwara encounter

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On 2nd May 2020, at around 3:30 PM, an encounter started between the Forces and terrorists in the Chanjumullah area of Handwara in Kupwara, North Kashmir. Towards evening, reports started pouring in that two senior Army personnel including a Colonel-rank officer and a Major were trapped in a house with two Pakistani terrorists. The senior officers soon lost contact with the team. Soon, they lost contact with the unit.

As per reports, the terrorists were found hiding in a cowshed. The Forces were reportedly acting on a tipoff that terrorists were present in the Rajwar forests area. The special operations group of police surrounded the house the terrorists were hiding in and an encounter followed. As of now, the reports are that five security personnel have lost their lives while two terrorists were killed. All 5 members of the original team including Commanding Officer 21 RR Col Ashutosh Sharma, Maj Anuj Sood, Police Sub Inspector Shakeel Qazi, one Lc Naik, and one rifleman have been martyred.

As per reports, when no radio contact could be established with the team, the unit called Colonel Sharma’s mobile phone. The call was answered by a terrorist who responded with an ‘Assalamalaikum’.

Two terrorists, including top Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Haider were killed by the security forces. The identify of other terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termshandwara encounter, colonel ashutosh sharma wife, colonel ashutosh sharma

Latest News

News Reports

Coronavirus: India gets first automated COVID-19 testing machine ‘COBAS 6800’ that can test 1200 samples in 24-hours

OpIndia Staff -
COBAS 6800 developed by Roche Diagnostics can perform real-time PCR testing to detect coronavirus in blood samples
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Imported liquor bottles seized from Congress MLA’s car, four arrested and vehicle impounded

OpIndia Staff -
Eight bottles of imported liquor from the vehicle of Congress legislator Sanjay Tiwari was found during a routine checking in dry state Bihar
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru: More than 50 people refuse mandatory quarantine after coming from Delhi on special train, sent back to Delhi by attaching extra coach

OpIndia Staff -
Around 50 people were sent back to Delhi as they refused to go for mandatory institutional quarantine after arriving in Bengaluru from Delhi
Read more
Opinions

Largest Communist cover up of recent times: China must be investigated for its role in spreading the Coronavirus, WHO and its Director General should...

Rajeev Raman -
China should be investigated based on the revised adoption 2005, by International Health Regulations (IHR) of World Health Assembly.
Read more
News Reports

Hindu priests slam Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan for suggesting govt to borrow gold from temples, say take money from Congress leaders instead

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu priests alleged that the Congress leaders are anti-national and questioned why they are not asking anything from Mosque-churches.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader CM Ibrahim writes to Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa urging to allow Muslims to gather for public prayer on Eid

OpIndia Staff -
The request by the Congress leader received flak from various quarters as it was largely seen as an attempt to appease the Muslims
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
Social Media

“You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed,” Marriott International employee’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Calling Hindus as 'racist', Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them.
Read more
News Reports

Nirav Modi defended in UK court by former Judge who had joined Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Retired Bombay High Court judge and Congress leader Abhay Thipsay on Wednesday defended fugitive businessman Nirav Modi in a London court via video conference
Read more
Social Media

Poet Munawwar Rana displays Hinduphobia, says there are 100 crore ‘animals’ and 35 crore ‘humans’ in India

OpIndia Staff -
Addressing BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Munawwar Rana was criticising government of India's measures to combat coronavirus.
Read more

Connect with us

225,815FansLike
331,535FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com