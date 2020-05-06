The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government took to Twitter to announce that it shall provide financial assistance worth 50 lacs and a government job to a family member of martyrs of the armed forces as well as paramilitary.

राज्य सरकार ने पहले ही घोषणा कर रखी है कि सेना व अर्धसैनिक बलों के शहीद की पत्नी एवं आश्रितों को राज्य सरकार की तरफ से 50 लाख रूपए की आर्थिक सहायता के साथ ही परिवार के एक सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी और गांव की सड़क का नामकरण शहीद के नाम पर किया जाएगा: CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) May 6, 2020

This policy of Yogi government also includes naming of a road in the native village after the martyr’s name.

Samajwadi party alleges casteism

The Samajwadi party alleged that the yogi government is discriminating on basis of caste while disbursing financial assistance for the martyrs. The Samajwadi party cast aspersions that the compensation was different for Colonel Ashutosh Sharma and CRPF Jawan Ashwini Yadav.

देश के लिए शहीद होने वाले वीर सपूतों की जाति देख कर उनके परिवारों को मदद देने का घिनौना काम कर रहे यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री, शर्मनाक!

आतंकी हमले में शहीद गाजीपुर निवासी CRPF जवान श्री अश्विनी यादव के परिवार को भी 50 लाख ₹ की आर्थिक मदद एवं परिवार के सदस्य को नौकरी दे सरकार। pic.twitter.com/VPyPvFi34I — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) May 6, 2020

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

However, the UP government clarified that they, as does everyone in India, have immense respect for martyrs and there is no discrimination.

The controversy erupted when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the financial assistance of rupees 50 lakhs for the family of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma who laid down his life in counter-terrorist operation in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

40 lakhs would be given to Army officer’s wife and 10 lakhs would be given to his mother Additional Chief Secretary, Avanish Awasthi told reporters.

CM’s office clarified that it has already been announced that in the case of the army and paramilitary forces financial assistance will be provided to the martyr’s spouse and surviving parents. A government job will be given to a family member and a village road will name after the martyr. Hence, these benefits will be given to the family of Ashwini Yadav of Ghazipur as per the policy of the government.

राज्य सरकार ने पहले ही घोषणा कर रखी है कि सेना व अर्धसैनिक बलों के शहीद की पत्नी एवं आश्रितों को राज्य सरकार की तरफ से 50 लाख रूपए की आर्थिक सहायता के साथ ही परिवार के एक सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी और गांव की सड़क का नामकरण शहीद के नाम पर किया जाएगा: CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) May 6, 2020

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to the martyrs of Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. He wrote on Twitter, “Salute to the courage of Constable Ashwini Kumar Yadav, Constable C Chandrashekhar, and Constable Santosh Kumar Mishra. Your sacrifice for the nation is unmatchable. All of us are proud of you. Jai Hind!”

