Thursday, May 7, 2020
Hyderabad: AIMIM worker Shakeel Khan arrested for raping a minor Dalit girl

The 16-year-old girl had narrated the ordeal to her guardians who had approached the police. As per reports, they have also presented the birth certificate and other documents to prove that she is a minor.

AIMIM worker in Hyderabad arrested for raping a minor Dalit girl
Asaduddin Owaisi (L), arrested AIMIM worker Shakeel Khan, image via Twitter
Shakeel Khan, an AIMIM party worker has been arrested in Hyderabad’s Chaderghat area for raping a minor Dalit girl. As per reports, the crime was reported on May 6.

As per reports, Shakeel Khan is a member of Asaduddin Owaisi’s party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the Malakpet constituency area. He is allegedly a resident of the Kamal Nagar area. Khan had allegedly lured the minor Dalit girl, who lives in the same locality, and had raped her. Khan had then threatened the girl not to report the incident to anyone.

The 16-year-old girl had narrated the ordeal to her guardians who had approached the police. As per reports, they have also presented the birth certificate and other documents to prove that she is a minor.

The police had acted promptly and had arrested Shakeel Khan. He has been charged under the relevant sections of the POCSO, and SC/ST (PoA) Acts. He was presented in court by the police.

M Ramesh, the DCP of East Zone, Hyderabad, had shared the information regarding the arrest, without naming Shakeel Khan.

Shakeel Khan has been sent to judicial remand. Reports say that he is a party worker in the Malakpet constituency area and actively participates in AIMIM activities.

Contact: info@opindia.com

