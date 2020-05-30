Advertisements
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Home News Reports India emerges as fifth-largest hydropower producer in the world overtaking Japan
Economy and FinanceNews Reports
Updated:

India emerges as fifth-largest hydropower producer in the world overtaking Japan

As per the International Hydropower Association, India has a total installed base standing at 50 Gigawatt now after Canada, the US, Brazil, and China.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Hydropower
hydro power production Courtesy: Power Gen Advancement
6

In a significant development, India has emerged as the fifth-largest producer of hydropower electricity in the world surpassing Japan. As per the International Hydropower Association, India has a total installed base standing at 50 Gigawatt now after Canada, the US, Brazil, and China.

IHA, the London based global hydropower trade body published the 2020 hydropower status report along with COVID-19 policy paper. As per the data, global hydropower installed capacity reached 1308 GW in 2019 after a total of 50 countries completed greenfield and upgrade projects, including pumped storage.

As per reports, a total of 15.6 GW capacity was installed in 2019, down from 21.8 GW in 2018 representing a surge of 1.2 percent which is below the 2.0 percent growth target to meet the requirements of the Paris Agreement Carbon Reduction. Brazil with 4.93 GW, China with 4.17 GW, and Laos with 1.89 GW saw the largest increases according to the report.

Read- Govt of India approves construction of India’s largest hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh

IHA stated that hydropower’s flexibility services have been in high demand at the time of the Coronavirus crisis as the plant operators have been less affected due to the degree of automation in modern facilities.

IHA stated that the pandemic has underlined hydropower’s resilience and critical role in delivering clean, reliable, and affordable energy.

While hydropower developments have not been immune to fluctuations occurring in the economy which have put financing and refinancing of the company is at risk.

Advertisements

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

India emerges as fifth-largest hydropower producer in the world overtaking Japan

OpIndia Staff -
As per International Hydropower Association, India has a total installed base at 50 Gigawatt after Canada, the US, Brazil, and China.
Read more
News Reports

UP Power Minister Shrikant Sharma orders to close all drains opening in Yamuna river till February

OpIndia Staff -
Expressing concern over the situation of Yamuna, UP power minister ordered to close all drains opening in the river till February
Read more
News Reports

‘We want court and Govt to end Babri Masjid Demolition Case,’ says Ram Mandir dispute petitioner Iqbal Ansari after losing the case

OpIndia Staff -
Ansari further added that the Special CBI Court, overseeing the Babri Masjid Demolition case, must look to deliver speedy closure.
Read more
News Reports

Unlock 1.0: MHA issues guidelines for phased reopening for all activities outside containment zones after the end of Lockdown 4.0

OpIndia Staff -
The Unlock 1:0 guidelines proposes a plan for gradual reopening of the restricted activities after the end of Lockdown 4.0
Read more
News Reports

Spy network using illegal VOIP exchange to gather information on Indian Army’s movement busted in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Calls from Pakistan were converted to local calls and diverted to Kashmir and Ladakh using spy network's illegal VOIP exchange
Read more
News Reports

Three Indian Companies get licenses from NASA to manufacture ventilators developed by the space agency for coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -
NASA has developed a ventilator, especially for coronavirus patients, at its Jet Propulsion Laboratory in South California
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

ISKCON rejects Shemaroo Entertainment’s ‘apology’, to proceed with legal action against comedian Surleen Kaur for abusive, derogatory statements

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint had been filed by ISKCON organisation against comedian Ms Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for her abusive, derogatory remarks against the organisations, saints and Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
News Reports

Woman raped by Moulvi Aslam, media gives it a ‘Hindu spin’ by using image of a saffron-clad Hindu priest and describing the perpetrator as...

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim sorcerer claiming to relieve people of their miseries through his wizardry was depicted as a Hindu priest by media organisations
Read more
Entertainment

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim quits Twitter and Instagram after being criticised for ridiculous post insinuating locust attack is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Dangal actress Zaira Wasim has quit Twitter and Instagram after receiving criticism for her insensitive post.
Read more
News Reports

Twist in the tale: ISKCON accepts apology of Shemaroo, says won’t pursue its case against the company for Surleen Kaur video that insulted ISKCON...

OpIndia Staff -
ISKCON further stated that it does not believe in vengeance and instead acts in accordance to moral, ethical and legal values.
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

228,708FansLike
355,999FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com