Indian Army confronts Chinese troops in Naku La sector of Sikkim, few soldiers injured

An incident of a face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers took place along the Sikkim border on Sunday, reports news agency ANI.

According to the reports, the aggressive confrontation by the Chinese forces occurred near the Naku La pass, which is at an altitude of more than 5,000 metres. A few soldiers were injured in the border stand-off as they fought with each other.

Incidents of face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in North Sikkim did take place. Aggressive behaviour & minor injuries occurred on both sides, troops disengaged after local level interaction and dialogue: Indian Army Sources — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

A Times Now report pointed out that four Indian soldiers and seven Chinese personnel suffered minor injuries during the confrontation that involved around 150 soldiers. However, the troops disengaged after local level interaction and dialogue between senior personnel.

It should be noted that temporary and short duration face-offs along the Sikkim border occur as the boundary is not resolved. Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols, reported ANI quoting an Army officer.

The confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops comes at the backdrop of the recent visit to the Eastern sector by Indian Army chief General MM Naravane. The Army chief had visited various field formations in Easter India, in including Sukna, Binnaguri, Panagarh and had interacted extensively with the troops deployed on the ground and took stock of the situation along the borders.