Sunday, May 10, 2020
Home News Reports Indian Army confronts Chinese troops in Naku La sector of Sikkim, few soldiers injured
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Indian Army confronts Chinese troops in Naku La sector of Sikkim, few soldiers injured

The confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops comes at the backdrop of the recent visit to the Eastern sector by Indian Army chief General MM Naravane.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Indo-China border at Sikkim/ Representative Image
4

An incident of a face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers took place along the Sikkim border on Sunday, reports news agency ANI.

According to the reports, the aggressive confrontation by the Chinese forces occurred near the Naku La pass, which is at an altitude of more than 5,000 metres. A few soldiers were injured in the border stand-off as they fought with each other.

A Times Now report pointed out that four Indian soldiers and seven Chinese personnel suffered minor injuries during the confrontation that involved around 150 soldiers. However, the troops disengaged after local level interaction and dialogue between senior personnel.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It should be noted that temporary and short duration face-offs along the Sikkim border occur as the boundary is not resolved. Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols, reported ANI quoting an Army officer.

The confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops comes at the backdrop of the recent visit to the Eastern sector by Indian Army chief General MM Naravane. The Army chief had visited various field formations in Easter India, in including Sukna, Binnaguri, Panagarh and had interacted extensively with the troops deployed on the ground and took stock of the situation along the borders.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termssikkim india china standoff, india china standoff, sikkim border dispute

Latest News

News Reports

Indian Army confronts Chinese troops in Naku La sector of Sikkim, few soldiers injured

OpIndia Staff -
The aggressive confrontation by the Chinese forces occurred near the Naku La pass, which is at an altitude of more than 5,000 metres.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police issues notice to Delhi Minorities Commission chief Zafarul Islam, asks him to submit laptop or mobile used for seditious Facebook post

OpIndia Staff -
Several Muslim leaders have come to the rescue of Zafarul Islam by accusing the Delhi police of assuming a "biased role.
Read more
News Reports

Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin leads slain terrorist Riyaz Naikoo’s condolence meet in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, admits Indian security forces eliminated 80 terrorists this year

OpIndia Staff -
Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin addressed a condolence meet of terrorist Riyaz Naikoo who was eliminated by Indian Forces last week.
Read more
News Reports

Javed Miandad to collect funds in his bank account to pay off loans taken by Pakistan, because lenders may take away ‘atom bomb’ otherwise

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Javed Miandad appeals to every Pakistani, including those residing abroad or the corrupt Pakistanis who have ‘looted’ the nation, to donate generously to his campaign.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: 5 killed, 11 injured after truck laden with mangoes carrying labourers from Hyderabad to UP overturns

OpIndia Staff -
5 people have lost their lives while 11 have been injured after a truck laden with mangoes carrying labourers from Telangana's Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Punjab Police exposes Pakistan sponsored narco-terrorism network in the country, ‘big fish’ in ISI’s drug smuggling chain arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab police arrested Ranjeet Singh alias Rana alias Cheeta, who is said to be a 'big fish' in the ISI controlled drug smuggling network
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
Social Media

‘COVID, cancer or both’: Another ‘journalist’ previously associated with TOI, DNA found wishing death upon the Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an NRI 'journalist' had wished death upon HM Amit Shah by stating that his lipoma surgery transformed into a “full-blower cancer"
Read more
Social Media

AAP cheerleader and NRI ‘Journalist’ of US-based news portal wishes cancer and death upon Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Spewing her inner vitriol against the Home Minister, Nadar said that his death that ought to be "celebrated in the larger interest of humanity."
Read more
News Reports

Parents of Class 12 boy who committed suicide over unsubstantiated rape allegations file complaint: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of -Manav Singh who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Union Govt asked Twitter to take down a tweet by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya? Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Tejasvi Surya has, of late, has been suffering the brunt of a targeted campaign against him.
Read more

Connect with us

224,188FansLike
323,628FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com