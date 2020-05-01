Friday, May 1, 2020
Home News Reports How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at...
News Reports
Updated:

How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar pens an emotional note for her husband

Tears will flow as we will plant a Raat Ki Rani tree, his favourite, to the place where you have put him to rest after a victorious journey. It takes time but it will bloom and the fragrance will spread and touch all the souls whom I won’t call them fans but family for years to come, wrote Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar in her heartfelt note.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar pens a heartfelt note, thanks all his fans and doctors as she remembers her late husband
Irrfan Khan with wife Sutupa Sikdar (courtesy: Facebook)
7

Leaving millions of his fans, friends and family reeling in shock, actor Irrfan Khan died on April 29 in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was being treated for a colon infection. Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar recently took to her Facebook page to pen an emotional post for her late husband. Changing her Facebook profile picture to one with him, she captioned it as, “I have not lost, I have gained in every which way”.

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutupa Sikdar’s emotional post on Facebook

“How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Yet I want to try to fill in the things that people don’t already know”, wrote Sutapa, consoling the diehard fans of the actor’s whose death has left a huge void in their hearts.

Lamenting the sad demise of her husband, Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar said that the only grudge she had against him is that he had spoilt her for life. She mentioned how Irrfan’s drive to achieve perfection made a lasting impression on her. “It’s unbelievable for us but I would put it in Irrfan’s words, “it’s magical” whether he is there or not there, and that’s what he loved, he never loved one-dimensional reality. The only thing I have a grudge against him is; he has spoiled me for life. His strive for perfection doesn’t let me settle for ordinary in anything. There was a rhythm which he always saw in everything, even in cacophony and chaos, so I have learnt to sing and dance to the music of that rhythm, even with my tone-deaf voice and two left feet. Funnily, our life was a masterclass in acting, so when the dramatic entry of the “uninvited guests” happened, I had by then learnt, to see harmony in the cacophony.

Irrfan Khans’ wife thanks doctors

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Thanking the team of doctors who stood by the actor in his difficult journey, Sutupa wrote: The doctor’s reports were like scripts which I wanted to perfect, so I never miss any detail that he sought for in his performance. We met some amazing people in this journey and the list is endless, but there are some whom I have to mention, our oncologist Dr Nitesh Rohtogi (Max hospital Saket) who held our hand in the beginning, Dr Dan Krell (UK), Dr Shidravi (UK), my heartbeat and my lantern in the dark Dr Sevanti Limaye (Kokilaben hospital).

It’s difficult to explain what a wondrous, beautiful, overwhelming, painful and exciting this journey has been. I find this 2 and 1/2 years to have been an interlude, which had it’s own beginning, middle and culmination with Irrfan helming the role of the orchestra conductor, separate from the 35 years of our companionship, ours was not a marriage, it was a union. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them “wahan nahi, yahan se modo” but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm. I asked my children, if possible, they could sum up a lesson taught by their father that has been important to them;

Babil: ’Learn to surrender to the dance of uncertainty and trust your faith in the universe”
Ayaan: “Learn to control your mind and to not let it control you.”

Tears will flow as we will plant a raat ki rani tree, his favourite, to the place where you have put him to rest after a victorious journey. It takes time but it will bloom and the fragrance will spread and touch all the souls whom I won’t call them fans but family for years to come.

Irrfan’s son thanked everyone for the condolences

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Not just Sutapa, Irrfan’s son Babli also took to social media on Thursday to thank everyone for the condolences. Taking to Instagram story, Babil Khan wrote, “I’m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I’m not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you”.

Irrfan Khan son Babli’s Instagram post

Actor Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and underwent treatment in the United Kingdom for a year. The versatile actor, one of Indian cinema’s most respected thespians, battled a tumour for several months and had returned to Mumbai some months ago after being treated in London. A Padma Shri and National Award recipient, Irrfan Khan, was much admired for his work.

Irrfan is celebrated for his work in films such as Maqbool, Life in a Metro, The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, and many others. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which is streaming online after its theatrical release took a hit due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikder, and sons Babil and Ayan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsIrrfan Khan death, Irfan Khan movies, Irfan Khan family

Latest News

News Reports

How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar pens an...

OpIndia Staff -
Irrfan Khan's wife Sutupa Sikdar mentioned how the actor's drive to achieve perfection made a lasting impression on her.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Lockdown: Indian Railways to run special trains for the movement of stranded people across states

OpIndia Staff -
Railway Ministry will operate special trains for the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, students etc.
Read more
News Reports

Chennai: Goondas Act invoked against 14 for violent protests denying burial of a doctor who died of Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
A group of 20 frenzied individuals were arrested by the Chennai police for protesting against the burial of a coronavirus victim, who was a doctor
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court seeks status report from Maharashtra govt in Palghar lynching case, asks how did mob assemble despite lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The court was hearing a plea seeking CBI probe into Palghar lynchin case monitored by an SC monitored SIT or a judicial commission.
Read more
Media

While Sharjeel Imam was a product of The Wire, here is how his counterpart, promoted by Newslaundry and others, is working against India

K Bhattacharjee -
The compatriot of Sharjeel Imam, Sharjeel Usmani, has announced his intentions of using Muslims as the fifth columns in the country to undermine Indian interests.
Read more
Social Media

Meerut: Islamist target a fruit seller for sporting Bhagwa flag, UP Police refuse to bow to their agenda

OpIndia Staff -
An Islamist Twitter account-'Tehzeeb TV' asked the Meerut police to act against a fruit-seller for sporting a 'saffron flag' on his handcart
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

5,450 tonnes of free rice to 2,985 mosques, 47 temples have to pay rupees 10 crores: Tamil Nadu government order

OpIndia Staff -
The Tamil Nadu government has asked 47 temples to donate total of rupees 10 crores to the CM Relief Fund to fight Chinese coronavirus while giving free rice to mosques for Ramzan
Read more
News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia cancels lecture to be conducted by SC lawyer J Sai Deepak on ‘Minority rights’: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
On the morning of 30th April, Mr J Sai Deepak was informed that his online lecture was cancelled. However, there is a string of events that happened between the invite being extended to the invite being rescinded.
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more

Connect with us

222,096FansLike
311,233FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com