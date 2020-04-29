Film actor Irrfan Khan dies at 54

Bollywood actor Irfan Khan passed away in Mumbai today. He was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital on Tuesday following colon infection and was admitted to the ICU. In 2018 he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar took to Twitter to express his condolences and grief over passing of Irfan Khan.

Irfan Khan, the actor

Khan had undergone treatment abroad for several months in 2019. His last movie that was released is Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. He has also acted in several remarkable movies like Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Haider, Piku and Hindi Medium. He has also acted in Hollywood films like Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spiderman and Life of Pi.