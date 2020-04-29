Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Updated:

Film actor Irrfan Khan dies at 54

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar took to Twitter to express his condolences and grief over passing of Irfan Khan.

OpIndia Staff

Actor Irfan Khan dies at 54
Bollywood actor Irfan Khan passed away in Mumbai today. He was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital on Tuesday following colon infection and was admitted to the ICU. In 2018 he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.

Irfan Khan, the actor

Khan had undergone treatment abroad for several months in 2019. His last movie that was released is Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. He has also acted in several remarkable movies like Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Haider, Piku and Hindi Medium. He has also acted in Hollywood films like Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spiderman and Life of Pi.

