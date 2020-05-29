In a major success to security forces, dreaded Islamic terrorist and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) Bangladesh’s top commander Abdul Karim alias Boro Abdul Karim was nabbed by Kolkata Police’s Special Task Force on Saturday.

According to the reports, the Bangladesh terrorist Abdul Karim, who is known to be a very close associate of top JMB leader Salahuddin Salehin, was arrested from Suti Police Station area in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

Abdul Karim was the leader of the Dhuliyan module and was looking after the logistics supply and support, shelter to top leaders like Saleuddin.

Abdul Karim – the second topmost leader of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen

The search for Abdul ‘Boro’ Karim, considered the second topmost leader in Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen in India, was on for over a year. The Islamic terrorist was wanted in several cases, such as arson, providing logistical support, shelter and weapons to top terror leaders.

In 2018, a large number of explosives and jihadi material were seized from his house during a raid in Bangladesh. However, he managed to escape.

Karim, one of the most wanted by Bangladeshi authorities, the NIA and the West Bengal Police, will be produced before a local court on Friday during which the police will seek his custody for interrogation.

”This is to inform you that one Abdul Karim alias Boro Karim wanted in a W/A issued in c/w STF PS case no. 8/2017 dated 29.11.2017 has been arrested this morning from Suti PS area, Jangipur District Police with the assistance of local police,” the STF said.

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen involved in terror attacks in India

According to the reports, the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) is behind in various terror-related incidents in the country including blasts in Bihar’s Gaya and Burdwan in West Bengal.

The NIA had collected credible evidence linking JMB’s involvement in the 2014 Burdwan bomb blast in which two suspected terrorists were killed. The security officials had also blamed JMB for series of bomb blasts in Gaya in 2013 in which several monks and visitors were injured.

A Home Ministry report had also stated that it had received “some inputs of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh using some madrassas in Burdwan and Murshidabad for radicalisation and recruitment activities.”