In a massive development in the incident where an explosive-laden car was found by security forces on the night of 27 May, the Jammu and Kashmir police have identified the owner of the car. As per reports, the owner is identified as Hidayatullah malik, who is a resident of Shopian in Kashmir and a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist. Malik had joined the terror group last year.

J&K Police identifies Hidayatullah Malik, owner of the explosives-laden car which was intercepted in #Pulwama. He is a resident of Shopian and joined Hizbul Mujahideen last year: Jammu and Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/gNvAmok9WA — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

“Investigations have found the car belongs to Hidayatullah Malik, an active Hizbul Mujahideen militant who is a resident of Sharatpora Shopian. He had joined militant ranks in July last year and a hunt is on to trace him,” A top police officer said. “The investigation in the case is on and we will trace the entire network involved in the conspiracy,” he added.

The officer informed that a local Hizbul militant Adil, who also works with JeM, a Pakistani terrorist named Fauji bhai of Jaish and one IED expert named Walid bhai were involved in making and planning the Pulwama like terror attack. He said that after several top commanders of the terror organisation was eliminated in encounters, the terror outfits have increased planning for attack on security forces.

While the exact target of the car bomb is not known, security officials said the terrorists could target a camp, a moving vehicle or a convoy, a naka or a patrolling party of the forces in the area.

Police and security personnel averted a major attack recently

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with security forces averted a major attack after they received information that a militant was moving in a car laden with explosives. The terror attack was avoided due to timely action by Jammu and Kashmir police along with CRPF and army.

The suspected vehicle arrived at night and a few rounds of bullets were fired at it. The driver abandoned the vehicle a bit further down the road and managed to escape in the darkness.

On inspection, the car was found to be carrying at least 40 kg explosives in a drum. The attempted terror attack has a great resemblance to the one in Pulwama where a vehicle-borne IED was used in a suicide attack.

#WATCH J&K: In-situ explosion of the vehicle, which was carrying IED, by Police in Pulwama.



Major incident of vehicle-borne IED explosion was averted by Police, CRPF & Army after Pulwama Police got credible info last night that a terrorist was moving with an explosive-laden car pic.twitter.com/UnUHSYB07C — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

The vehicle was kept under watch at night and residents in nearby houses were evacuated. Moving the vehicle would have involved serious risk, therefore, the vehicle was exploded in-situ by bomb disposal squads. The controlled explosion, which was video recorded, completely destroyed the car, giving the indication the power of the bomb it was carrying. As per reports, the vehicle was using a number plate that belongs to a scooter from somewhere in Kathua district.