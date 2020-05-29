Friday, May 29, 2020
Home News Reports Jammu and Kashmir police identify the owner of the explosive-laden car intercepted on Thursday,...
News Reports
Updated:

Jammu and Kashmir police identify the owner of the explosive-laden car intercepted on Thursday, found to be a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist

Police said that after several top commanders of the terror organisation was eliminated in encounters, the terror outfits have increased planning for attack on security forces.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
4

In a massive development in the incident where an explosive-laden car was found by security forces on the night of 27 May, the Jammu and Kashmir police have identified the owner of the car. As per reports, the owner is identified as Hidayatullah malik, who is a resident of Shopian in Kashmir and a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist. Malik had joined the terror group last year.

“Investigations have found the car belongs to Hidayatullah Malik, an active Hizbul Mujahideen militant who is a resident of Sharatpora Shopian. He had joined militant ranks in July last year and a hunt is on to trace him,” A top police officer said. “The investigation in the case is on and we will trace the entire network involved in the conspiracy,” he added.

The officer informed that a local Hizbul militant Adil, who also works with JeM, a Pakistani terrorist named Fauji bhai of Jaish and one IED expert named Walid bhai were involved in making and planning the Pulwama like terror attack. He said that after several top commanders of the terror organisation was eliminated in encounters, the terror outfits have increased planning for attack on security forces.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

While the exact target of the car bomb is not known, security officials said the terrorists could target a camp, a moving vehicle or a convoy, a naka or a patrolling party of the forces in the area. 

Police and security personnel averted a major attack recently

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with security forces averted a major attack after they received information that a militant was moving in a car laden with explosives. The terror attack was avoided due to timely action by Jammu and Kashmir police along with CRPF and army.

The suspected vehicle arrived at night and a few rounds of bullets were fired at it. The driver abandoned the vehicle a bit further down the road and managed to escape in the darkness.

On inspection, the car was found to be carrying at least 40 kg explosives in a drum. The attempted terror attack has a great resemblance to the one in Pulwama where a vehicle-borne IED was used in a suicide attack.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The vehicle was kept under watch at night and residents in nearby houses were evacuated. Moving the vehicle would have involved serious risk, therefore, the vehicle was exploded in-situ by bomb disposal squads. The controlled explosion, which was video recorded, completely destroyed the car, giving the indication the power of the bomb it was carrying. As per reports, the vehicle was using a number plate that belongs to a scooter from somewhere in Kathua district.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir police identify the owner of the explosive-laden car intercepted on Thursday, found to be a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Investigations have found the car belongs to Hidayatullah Malik, an active Hizbul Mujahideen militant, a resident of Sharatpora Shopian
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Dr Ibrahim tests positive for coronavirus, continues to treat patients at his clinic in Jhalwar

OpIndia Staff -
The doctor named Ibrahim had hidden details of him having coronavirus and treated patients at his clinic for two days
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: A month after the brutal lynching of Hindu Sadhus, temple looted and priests attacked in Palghar

OpIndia Staff -
The police officials also said that three assailants attacked the temple's head priest Sankaranand Saraswati and his assistant. The attackers then ran away with valuables worth Rs 6,800.
Read more
News Reports

Nagpada police station Senior PI Shalini Sharma transferred as Uddhav Thackeray bows to pressure from Abu Azmi

OpIndia Staff -
"Yeh aurat kehti hain aapne police par ilzaam lagaya hain mein aapse baat nahi karegi, uske baap ke baap ke baap ko bhi baat karni padegi”, Abu Azmi was seen shouting to hundreds of his supporters outside Nagpada station.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd Case: Here is how a case of police brutality against a black man stirred riots in Minneapolis, protests in New York

OpIndia Staff -
On May 25, a 46-year-old 'black' man, George Floyd was reportedly murdered by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on the former's neck for 7 long minutes until his body became unresponsive.
Read more
News Reports

Facing bed shortages, coronavirus patients are made to share beds, sleep on floors in govt hospitals of Mumbai: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
A report in The Guardian says that patients in Mumbai Sion hospital are being made to share beds, even stretchers. Videos of patients lying on the same bed had gone viral earlier in May.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
Social Media

Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Several areas in Eastern Africa, Pakistan, and India have seen attacks by massive swarms of locusts recently. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as 'arrogant'.
Read more
News Reports

‘Pakistan is ours and we are Pakistanis’: FIR registered against two AMU students Rasool and Arfat for their anti-India posts on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Aligarh police have registered a case under sections 153-A, 153-B, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and 66-D against the two AMU students.
Read more
News Reports

Google deletes nearly 7 million negative reviews from Play Store in a week to improve the rating of TikTok

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, TikTok had 27 million reviews and its rating was 1.3, but now it has 20 million reviews and rating gone up to 4.4
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Journalist Rana Ayyub lies, shares a video on Instagram to claim a passenger on-board Shramik train had died of hunger

OpIndia Staff -
The Railways sources have clarified that the woman was suffering from a prolonged illness
Read more

Connect with us

228,472FansLike
353,812FollowersFollow
243,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com