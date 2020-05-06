Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Home Crime Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Phalguni river poisoning
Mohammad Haneef ((L) and Mohammad Irsha (R), the two accused.
6

In a shocking incident, thousands of fish have been killed in Karanataka after two youths poisoned the Phalguni River at Dadelu in Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district.

According to the reports, on April 30, thousands of dead fish were found on the banks of the river in Nadthikkal village near Venur, Belthangady after two persons of the village had allegedly poisoned the river.  

The Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also the mainstay for several animals and birds, according to the villagers.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A disaster of massive scale has been averted in the village after it was found that the waterbody was poisoned. Two Muslims youths – Mohammad Hanif and Mohammad Irshad – are believed to behind the poisoning of the river.

The police have arrested the two accused and a case has been registered under IPC section 277 – Fouling water of public spring or reservoir. A team under Venur SI Lolakshara has been constituted to probe the incident. Meanwhile, the locals have demanded a detailed investigation of the incident.

Speaking to OpIndia, officials at Venur police station confirmed that they have arrested two in connection with the case. Further, they added that investigation is underway to know the real intentions behind the incident.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi police arrests the class 12 admin of the controversial ‘Bois Locker Room’ Instagram group which glorified rape

OpIndia Staff -
So far, 27 members of the Bois locker room Instagram group case have been identified by the Cyber Cell Branch of the Delhi Police
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

OpIndia Staff -
Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also used by several animals and birds.
Read more
Opinions

Bois Locker Room: Society and family are part of the solution to protect and safeguard women from predators and not the problem

K Bhattacharjee -
The existence of such a 'boys locker room' only proves that such conduct is not tolerated in any sane society.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Security forces personnel ask Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Tanveer Malik if he wants to go to ‘Jannat’

OpIndia Staff -
Terrorist Tanvir is an associate of two active terrorists in Kashmir. One of his earlier terror associates was killed by security forces at the start of this year.
Read more
Opinions

Hindus need to defend and promote their faith, even if that sounds ‘controversial’ to others

Maria Wirth -
The insights of the Vedic Rishis need not be pushed; they only need to be known.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir Top cop tweets photo of a martyred cop’s daughter, asks “Any award for this photograph?”

OpIndia Staff -
The picture Imtiyaz Hussain tweeted is of Zohra who was 5 years old when her father Assistant sub-inspector Abdul Rashid was killed in 2017.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia law student Mahoor Parvez calls Handwara martyrs ‘war criminals’, her supporters refer to killing of Pakistani terrorists ‘human rights violation’

OpIndia Staff -
One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Mahoor Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for 'human rights violation'.
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
Social Media

Coronavirus is a conspiracy by Hindus, when the time comes, we will kill them all: AIMIM supporter in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
Referring to Hindus as 'dung eaters', pigs, and 'piss-drinkers', Abu Faisal threatens of an impending genocide against Hindus.
Read more
Featured

How AltNews works as an Islamic propaganda website using shield of fact check

Editorial Desk -
While subtly peddling Islamic propaganda, AltNews keeps up the veneer of fact-checking to make their propaganda far more palatable to their already gullible readers.
Read more

Connect with us

223,144FansLike
318,084FollowersFollow
229,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com