Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

In a shocking incident, thousands of fish have been killed in Karanataka after two youths poisoned the Phalguni River at Dadelu in Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district.

According to the reports, on April 30, thousands of dead fish were found on the banks of the river in Nadthikkal village near Venur, Belthangady after two persons of the village had allegedly poisoned the river.

The Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also the mainstay for several animals and birds, according to the villagers.

A disaster of massive scale has been averted in the village after it was found that the waterbody was poisoned. Two Muslims youths – Mohammad Hanif and Mohammad Irshad – are believed to behind the poisoning of the river.

The police have arrested the two accused and a case has been registered under IPC section 277 – Fouling water of public spring or reservoir. A team under Venur SI Lolakshara has been constituted to probe the incident. Meanwhile, the locals have demanded a detailed investigation of the incident.

Speaking to OpIndia, officials at Venur police station confirmed that they have arrested two in connection with the case. Further, they added that investigation is underway to know the real intentions behind the incident.