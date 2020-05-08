In a shocking incident, a girl who was studying to become a nun was suspiciously found dead in a well in the compound of Paliakkara Beselian Convent in Kerala where she was living.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Divya P Johnny, a native to Chungappara. The 21-year-old Divya has been living in the convent for long to attain nunhood.

On Thursday, the inmates of the convent heard a sound of something falling into the well at around 11 in the morning. A few inmates looked into the well in the compound of the Baselian Convent at Thiruvalla, around 120 km from the state capital and found Divya inside the well.

In about 20 minutes, Divya was taken out of the well and shifted to a private hospital by the police. She was declared dead on arrival. The body has been shifted to Thiruvalla taluk hospital. The police are set to begin a probe into the unnatural death after the autopsy.

A police source said that the prima facie suspicion was that the girl could have either committed suicide or have slipped into the well while taking water from the well. A police officer said that as now no foul play is suspected in the incident. The actual cause of death is yet to be ascertained and her dead body has been sent to postmortem.