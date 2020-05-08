Friday, May 8, 2020
Home News Reports Kerala: 21-year old girl studying to become nun in a convent mysteriously found dead...
News Reports
Updated:

Kerala: 21-year old girl studying to become nun in a convent mysteriously found dead in a well

A police source said that the prima facie suspicion was that the girl could have either committed suicide or have slipped into the well while taking water from the well

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Church/ Representative Image: Swarajya
60

In a shocking incident, a girl who was studying to become a nun was suspiciously found dead in a well in the compound of Paliakkara Beselian Convent in Kerala where she was living.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Divya P Johnny, a native to Chungappara. The 21-year-old Divya has been living in the convent for long to attain nunhood.

On Thursday, the inmates of the convent heard a sound of something falling into the well at around 11 in the morning. A few inmates looked into the well in the compound of the Baselian Convent at Thiruvalla, around 120 km from the state capital and found Divya inside the well.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In about 20 minutes, Divya was taken out of the well and shifted to a private hospital by the police. She was declared dead on arrival. The body has been shifted to Thiruvalla taluk hospital. The police are set to begin a probe into the unnatural death after the autopsy.

A police source said that the prima facie suspicion was that the girl could have either committed suicide or have slipped into the well while taking water from the well. A police officer said that as now no foul play is suspected in the incident. The actual cause of death is yet to be ascertained and her dead body has been sent to postmortem.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

From ‘terrorizing Holi’ to ‘health hazard Ramayana’: How media demonizes Hindus and all they hold sacred

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The Hinduphobic media organisations regularly offend Hindu sentiments by bashing Hindu festivals.
Read more
Law

Supreme Court refuses to stay alcohol sale, tells states instead to consider home delivery to consumers amidst Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The top court on Friday refused to stop the sale of liquor across India, asking the state governments to consider providing 'home-delivery' to the consumers desiring to buy alcohol.
Read more
News Reports

The blatantly Hinduphobic definition of ‘co-religionist’ on Google – Who do we blame and how do we fix it

OpIndia Staff -
The sentence that is thrown up by Google to understand the term 'co-religionist' in reference to context reads, "Hindu fundamentalists are admired by many of their co-religionists as virtuous people".
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Hindu and Muslim groups come face to face in a village after one Jamshed Ansari removes barricades preventing outsiders’ entry

OpIndia Staff -
Seeing the tension escalating between Hindus and Muslims in the village, elders from both communities intervened and pacified the people. No complaint has been lodged.
Read more
News Reports

MiG-29 fighter jet of Indian Air Force crashes in Punjab near Nawanshahr, pilot ejects safely

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses saw something like fireball approaching towards the ground. After following, they found the MiG-29 jet crashed
Read more
News Reports

Tripura: 24 more BSF Personnel test positive for Coronavirus, infection reported from 86th Battalion after 138

OpIndia Staff -
Twenty Four more Border Security Personnel (BSF) personnel have tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus in Tripura.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

OpIndia Staff -
Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also used by several animals and birds.
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist with The Wire calls terrorists as martyrs, seen operating close to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
'The Wire' photojournalist Junaid Bhat's social media feed is replete with intimate details of Army movements and operations
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more

Connect with us

223,683FansLike
321,247FollowersFollow
230,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com