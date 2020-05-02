Saturday, May 2, 2020
Updated:

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance after weeks of rumours of his bad health and possible death

North Korea's government news agency KCNA reported that the Leader had attended the completion of the fertilizer plant in a region north of the capital Pyongyang

OpIndia Staff

Representational image Picture courtesy: CNN
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un made a first public appearance in the last 21 days amid the speculations of his bad health and possible death. North Korea’s government news agency KCNA issued pictures in which Kim Jong Un is seen inaugurating a company on Labour Day.

The news agency reported that the Leader had attended the completion of the fertilizer plant in a region north of the capital Pyongyang. This was the first official report on the dictator’s activity since April 11.

The news agency mentioned, “all the participants broke into thunderous cheers of ‘hurrah!’. He inspected the facility and briefed about the production processes.”

Kim Jong Un was accompanied by several senior officials of North Korea including his sister Kim Yo Jong.

As per KCNA, Kim in a deep emotion said that “grandfather Kim Il Sung and father Kim Jong Il would be greatly pleased if they heard the news that the modern phosphatic fertilizer factory has been built.”

Rumors of illness and possible death

As per reports, Kim Jong Un presided a worker’s party politburo on April 11. The state media reported the next day that the leader had inspected fighter jets. After that Kim had vanished from the media reports of the country.

Speculations about his bad health and possible death emerged when he was found absent at April 15 celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather, who was the North Korea’s founder. The day is one of the most auspicious days for the country.

His absence triggered many unconfirmed reports over his condition. An online media outlet, that is handled by North Korean defectors reported that the dictator was undergoing treatment for the cardiovascular procedure last month.

It stated that Kim, who is in mid-30, needed urgent treatment due to heavy smoking, obesity and fatigue.

Donald Trump refused to comment on Kim’s re-emergence

After CNN and Washington Post reported quoting an anonymous official source that Washington is monitoring intelligence that Kim is in grave danger after unsuccessful surgery. President Donald Trump said that Kim was alive earlier that week.

Recently, Donald Trump refused to comment on Kim’s re-emergence. As per Reuters, Trump told the reporters at White House, “I’d rather not comment on it yet. We’ll have something to say about it at the appropriate time.”

