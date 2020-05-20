A 13-year-old girl studying in a reputable English medium school in Salt Lake area in Kolkata was found hanging from her three-storey apartment Monday allegedly after she was scolded by her mother. The incident took place in Salt Lake’s DA block.

The mother had allegedly rebuked the child for spending too much time chatting on her mobile phone.

13-year-old Kolkata girl scolded for chatting

The 13-year-old girl stayed with her parents and elder brother on the third floor of her home in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On Monday evening, the girl’s mother scolded her for spending too much time chatting on her mobile phone. After being reprimanded, the 13-year-old girl’s mother went to her room on the third floor of the house. At around 10 pm, the girl’s mother came back downstairs to check on her. The girl’s mother found her daughter hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta.

The girl was rushed to the Bidhannagar sub-divisional hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Kolkata police said that though no note had been found near the body, initial autopsy report hints at suicide. “Preliminarily, it looks like a case of suicide. ” a senior official working at the Bidhannagar City Police said that they are waiting for the final post-mortem report to ascertain the actual reason behind the 13-year-old girl’s death.