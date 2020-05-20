Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Home News Reports Kolkata: Rebuked by mother for spending too much time on mobile phone, 13-year-old girl...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kolkata: Rebuked by mother for spending too much time on mobile phone, 13-year-old girl commits suicide

Kolkata police said that though no note had been found near the body, initial autopsy report hints at suicide.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Female BJP worker Kalpana Bhuiyan was found hanging near Ammudiya village in Midnapore
Image Source: NewsX
21

A 13-year-old girl studying in a reputable English medium school in Salt Lake area in Kolkata was found hanging from her three-storey apartment Monday allegedly after she was scolded by her mother. The incident took place in Salt Lake’s DA block.

The mother had allegedly rebuked the child for spending too much time chatting on her mobile phone.

13-year-old Kolkata girl scolded for chatting 

The 13-year-old girl stayed with her parents and elder brother on the third floor of her home in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On Monday evening, the girl’s mother scolded her for spending too much time chatting on her mobile phone. After being reprimanded, the 13-year-old girl’s mother went to her room on the third floor of the house. At around 10 pm, the girl’s mother came back downstairs to check on her. The girl’s mother found her daughter hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta.

The girl was rushed to the Bidhannagar sub-divisional hospital where she was declared brought dead. 

Kolkata police said that though no note had been found near the body, initial autopsy report hints at suicide. “Preliminarily, it looks like a case of suicide. ” a senior official working at the Bidhannagar City Police said that they are waiting for the final post-mortem report to ascertain the actual reason behind the 13-year-old girl’s death. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Media

After Shekhar Gupta’s The Print asked the opposition to spread fake news, here are just 5 instances when opposition followed the advice

OpIndia Staff -
A column published on Shekhar Gupta's The Print urged the opposition to spread lies against the BJP government at the centre
Read more
News Reports

Kolkata: Rebuked by mother for spending too much time on mobile phone, 13-year-old girl commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
The mother of the 13-year-old Kolkata girl had allegedly rebuked the child for spending too much time chatting on her mobile phone
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Naxals in Gadchiroli sets four trucks on fire

OpIndia Staff -
Banned left-wing terror outfit CPI-Maoist set four trucks on fire in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli late night on Tuesday and gave a call for bandh on Wednesday.
Read more
Government and Policy

Cabinet approves Atmanirbhar Bharat package for the allocation of food grains, 8 crore migrant workers to benefit

OpIndia Staff -
The State governments will be identifying the migrants, distribute the grains, and will be conducting the complete implementation of the scheme.
Read more
News Reports

TikTok faces huge backlash due to videos promoting assault on women as its Play Store rating drops to 1.3, NCW calls for a ban

OpIndia Staff -
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma alleged that several videos related to violence against women have been shared on TikTok, demanding a ban
Read more
News Reports

Domestic flights to begin operations from May 25 in a calibrated manner: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

OpIndia Staff -
The Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri added that all the standard operating protocols (SOPs) for passenger movement is also being separately issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

India to become the chairperson of the WHO Executive Board next month amid the global coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
India will assume lead position in WHO executive board after Japan will complete its one year term in May
Read more
Opinions

Harassment of OpIndia and its Editors: A note from the CEO, Rahul Roushan

Rahul Roushan -
In the last few days, you would have noticed that we were the target of a coordinated attack from the usual suspects as well as from some unusual corners.
Read more
News Reports

List of buses sent by Congress to Uttar Pradesh govt includes auto rickshaws and blacklisted numbers, online database reveals

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi, in a letter to UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has claimed that the UP government asking for handing over the buses she has arranged for migrant workers is 'political move'.
Read more
Social Media

Promoting rape, animal abuse, hatred and violence against Hindus: The disturbing trends of TikTok in India

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok has been the subject of public scrutiny ever creator Faisal Siddiqui promoted acid attacks on women by jilted lovers in a viral video.
Read more
News Reports

Loud sound heard across Bengaluru as window panes, buildings shake, netizens speculate sonic boom

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, social media was abuzz with posts from Bengaluru with a huge boom sound people heard in the city. Many people posted on Twitter that a blast sound was heard in Bengaluru at around 1:30 PM, which caused window panes to shake.
Read more

Connect with us

227,112FansLike
343,362FollowersFollow
239,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com