Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Home Social Media Loksatta deletes its Twitter poll after people vote in favour of BJP's demand to...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Loksatta deletes its Twitter poll after people vote in favour of BJP’s demand to impose President rule in Maharashtra

Soon after the Twitter poll titled in the favour of those agreeing with the BJP's demand of having President rule in the state, the tweet was deleted by Loksatta.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Loksatta deletes poll after people favour BJP's demand to impose president's rule in Maharashtra
Loksatta logo (L), CM Uddhav Thackeray and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis
6

As the coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra deteriorates, exposing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s inherent failure in curbing the spread of the contagion, the principal opposition party BJP had demanded that the President rule be imposed in the state citing the state machinery’s utter failure in handling the outbreak.

Concerning this demand, Loksatta, a Marathi news outlet, ran a Twitter poll on its official Twitter page, to gauge the pulse of the state in determining if the BJP’s demand to impose President’s rule in the state of Maharashtra was justified. “Does BJP’s demand for imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra seem justified?” the poll was floated by Loksatta with the options “Yes” and “No”.

However, soon after the poll titled in the favour of those agreeing with the BJP’s demand of having President rule in the state, the tweet was deleted by Loksatta. The poll, whose lifespan was 24 hours, was pulled down merely within 5 hours after it was posted as 51 per cent of the respondents concurred with the BJP’s demand to dismiss the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and instead impose the President rule. Over 8000 votes had been cast within 5 hours.

Author starts her own poll on Twitter

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Loksatta’s deleted poll was noticed by popular author Shefali Vaidya, who ran the same poll on her Twitter page to determine the current mood of people in the country with regards to the President rule in Maharashtra. As of now, a total of 8,373 had already responded to her poll and a staggering 85 per cent of them have voted in favour of the BJP’s demand of imposing President’s rule in the state.

BJP demands President rule in Maharashtra

With the coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra slipping out of hand, BJP leader Narayan Rane yesterday asked the State Governor- Bhagat Singh Koshyari, to consider recommending President’s rule in the state. Rane called on Koshyari on Monday to raise his concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

“The state government has completely failed in handling the crisis, be it testing, hospital management, food grain distribution…the bureaucracy has failed in following the orders of the government. The situation is out of control and is only worsening,” Rane said.

The BJP leader said that if the Governor cannot recommend President’s rule, then the Army should be handed over the entire control of the civic hospitals in the city so that there is better coordination and management.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Maharashtra has emerged as the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in India, with state capital Mumbai becoming the worst affected coronavirus hotspot in the country. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has crossed the 50,000-mark with more than 1600 fatalities. Mumbai and its suburbs have reported approximately 40,000 of the total cases in Maharashtra.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsMaharashtra coronavirus cases, Maharashtra crisis, Mumbai coronavirus

Latest News

Social Media

Loksatta deletes its Twitter poll after people vote in favour of BJP’s demand to impose President rule in Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
Within 5 hours of the 24-hour Twitter poll, the LokSatta deleted its tweet after 51 per cent of voters voted in favour of the BJP's demand.
Read more
News Reports

WHO warns that Countries seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases can witness a ‘second peak’

OpIndia Staff -
The WHO has warned the countries which are reporting a decline in coronavirus cases that they can witness a 'second peak'.
Read more
News Reports

Locusts attack crops in North Indian states, governments issue alert

OpIndia Staff -
The swarms of locust, which entered the country from Pakistan have now become a headache to farmers as the pests are spreading like wildfire in states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
Politics

Congress gets into damage control mode, after Rahul Gandhi distances Congress from Maharashtra mess, state chief debunks him

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi had stated that though the Congress is supporting the Uddhav Thackeray government, they are not in a decision making role.
Read more
News Reports

Several Shramik trains from Maharashtra cancelled again due to lack of passengers, state govt still requesting trains for cyclone-hit West Bengal and Odisha

OpIndia Staff -
After only 39 trains were run yesterday from Maharashtra against the planned 125 trains, the same incident is repeating today
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police Crime branch files 20 charge sheets against 83 foreign nationals who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Markaz

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police Crime Branch filed 20 charge sheets against Tablighi Jamaat members including foreign nationals who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order, to take action against messages on social media: Here is how it curbs criticism against Uddhav Govt

OpIndia Staff -
For MLA Aaditya Thackeray too, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate on social media'
Read more
News Reports

Paatal Lok morphed image of Yogi, other leaders to show corrupt character in the story: BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is yet to respond to the allegations meted out against her web series Paatal Lok
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Tanker operators say AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal collected bribes up to Rs 60 lakhs a month

OpIndia Staff -
The accusations of graft against AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal came to light after a water tanker owner, Dr Rajendra Singh, committed suicide alleging harassment for payment from the AAP MLA and his aide Kapil Nagar
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi distances Congress from the Coronavirus mess in Maharashtra, shifts blame squarely to Uddhav Thackeray: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Today, during a press conference held by Rahul Gandhi, he was asked about the Coronavirus pandemic and its spread in Maharashtra and he squarely shifted the blame to Uddhav Thackeray
Read more

Connect with us

228,122FansLike
350,381FollowersFollow
242,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com