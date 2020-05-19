Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Congress blames BJP for posters declaring Kamal Nath and his son as missing in Chhindwara, BJP denies allegations

BJP Media incharge said that if the netas are not reaching to the parliament amid the lockdown pains the voters.

OpIndia Staff

'Missing' posters of Kamal Nath and his son Courtesy: ANI
Posters stating former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath as ‘missing’ have been spotted in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath is an MLA from the Chhindwara Vidhan Sabha Seat and his son Nakul Nath is a Member of Parliament from Lok Sabha Constituency.

The poster read as, “The public of Chhindwara is looking for its MLA Kamalnath and member of Parliament Nakulnath in this hour of need. Whosoever brings them here will be rewarded with Rs 21,000.” It was mentioned that the voters of the Chhindwara assembly and the Parliamentary segments are making this request.

However, the name of the publisher is not mentioned.

“BJP playing mischief”, says Congress

Congress media cell vice-Chairman Sayyid Jafar said, “This is mischief played by the BJP. The country is under lockdown and the Prime Minister has appealed to the people to remain where they are. While Kamalnath is in Bhopal, while his son is in Delhi. The BJP should tell whether Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has visited Budhni (his Assembly segment) or Narendra Modi visited Varanasi, or Amit Shah visited Gujarat.”

He claimed that Kamal Nath and his son were out helping the poor in this lockdown. “The Congress MLAs are busy providing succor to the needy, distributing ration and other items. The BJP has only shown its cheap politics by pasting such posters.”

Ruling party denies allegations

Madhya Pradesh BJP Media in-charge Lokender Parashar said he is unaware of any poster issue. While speaking to IANS, he said, “If these Congress leaders have not reached their assembly and parliamentary constituencies amid the coronavirus, the voters must have been pained and must be looking for them. What has the BJP to do with it?”

Contact: info@opindia.com

