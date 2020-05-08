Friday, May 8, 2020
Home News Reports Maharashtra: 15 Migrant workers walked 45 km, run over by goods train while sleeping...
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: 15 Migrant workers walked 45 km, run over by goods train while sleeping on the tracks

The labourers worked in a steel factory in Jalna and wanted to catch a special train for Madhya Pradesh from Bhusaval. After walking 45 km to catch a train from Aurangabad, they had slept on the railway tracks.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Migrant workers sleeping on tracks mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
Aurangabad Train accident/Image Source: ANI
8

In a shocking incident, at least fifteen migrant workers, who were sleeping on the railway tracks, mowed down by a goods train at Gadhejalgaon village in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district on Friday morning.

According to the reports, the migrant workers were walking from Jalna to Aurangabad, a distance of nearly 65km, to catch a train to return home. They had walked along the rail tracks for 45 mins before taking some rest. They were mowed down by the goods train carrying petrol and diesel from Nanded to Manmad at 5.15 am. Five of them escaped with injuries and they have been rushed to a hospital.

Payal Mehta, a journalist at CNN News 18 said that labourers worked in a steel factory in Jalna and wanted to catch a special train for Madhya Pradesh. The migrants had decided to take the railways track to reach Aurangabad to avoid getting zeroed by the police on the highways.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The accident has occurred near Karmad, Aurangabad. The RPF and local police have reached the spot to asses the situation. The injured have been sent for treatment.

“An accident happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over some people. RPF and local police are reaching spot to asses the situation. More details are awaited,” Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) said.

PM expresses anguish

PM Narendra Modi has shared a tweet saying that he is extremely anguished to hear about the incident.

The PM added that he has spoken to railway minister Piyush Goyal and every step is being taken to extend all possible help.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsAurangabad train accident, Maharashtra migrant labourers, Migrant labourers cut by train

Latest News

News Reports

Maharashtra: 15 Migrant workers walked 45 km, run over by goods train while sleeping on the tracks

OpIndia Staff -
The poor workers sleeping on the tracks were mowed down by the goods train carrying petrol and diesel from Nanded to Manmad at 5.15 am. Five of them escaped with injuries and they have been rushed to a hospital.
Read more
Media

Ujjain based NGO claims Dainik Bhaskar made a 10-year-old girl pick up grains from the road for a photo-op: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindi daily newspaper Dainik Bhaskar has come under the scanner for a picture it published in its Ujjain edition on May 5, where it showed a young girl collecting scattered grains from the road under a scorching sun.
Read more
News Reports

Three Russian doctors mysteriously fall from hospital windows after speaking against government on Coronavirus, two of them dead

OpIndia Staff -
Russian doctors are under immense pressure due to increase workload and lack of protective gear in fight against Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Vizag gas leak: Styrene gas leak from LG Polymers caused due to technical glitch in refrigeration unit

OpIndia Staff -
The VIzag Styrene Gas leak happened after liquid Styrene kept in tanks gasified due to failure of refrigeration unit and escaped to atmosphere
Read more
News Reports

The security forces faced law and order problem for the first time at the encounter site yesterday after August 5, says IGP Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
A massive violence had erupted after encounter of Hijbul commander Riyaz Naikoo yesterday in Kashmir, first such incident after 5 August
Read more
News Reports

After being caught charging money for medical certificates, Maharashtra decides to send migrant labours packing to home states without check up

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Health Minister announced that going forward only a thermal screening will be conducted before the journey.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

OpIndia Staff -
Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also used by several animals and birds.
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist with The Wire calls terrorists as martyrs, seen operating close to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
'The Wire' photojournalist Junaid Bhat's social media feed is replete with intimate details of Army movements and operations
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir Top cop tweets photo of a martyred cop’s daughter, asks “Any award for this photograph?”

OpIndia Staff -
The picture Imtiyaz Hussain tweeted is of Zohra who was 5 years old when her father Assistant sub-inspector Abdul Rashid was killed in 2017.
Read more

Connect with us

223,653FansLike
320,906FollowersFollow
230,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com