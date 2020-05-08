In a shocking incident, at least fifteen migrant workers, who were sleeping on the railway tracks, mowed down by a goods train at Gadhejalgaon village in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district on Friday morning.

According to the reports, the migrant workers were walking from Jalna to Aurangabad, a distance of nearly 65km, to catch a train to return home. They had walked along the rail tracks for 45 mins before taking some rest. They were mowed down by the goods train carrying petrol and diesel from Nanded to Manmad at 5.15 am. Five of them escaped with injuries and they have been rushed to a hospital.

Payal Mehta, a journalist at CNN News 18 said that labourers worked in a steel factory in Jalna and wanted to catch a special train for Madhya Pradesh. The migrants had decided to take the railways track to reach Aurangabad to avoid getting zeroed by the police on the highways.

Labourers worked in an iron factory in Jalna & wanted to catch a special train for MP from Bhusaval..

The accident has occurred near Karmad, Aurangabad. The RPF and local police have reached the spot to asses the situation. The injured have been sent for treatment.

“An accident happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over some people. RPF and local police are reaching spot to asses the situation. More details are awaited,” Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) said.

PM expresses anguish

PM Narendra Modi has shared a tweet saying that he is extremely anguished to hear about the incident.

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020

The PM added that he has spoken to railway minister Piyush Goyal and every step is being taken to extend all possible help.