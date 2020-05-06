A BJP worker in Maharashtra has alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is intolerant towards the critiques and uses goons to browbeat the dissenters along with filing complaints against them on the flimsiest of charges. He has claimed that the BJP will soon approach the Supreme Court against the state government’s targeting of critics.

Prakash Ghade, a Maharashtra BJP worker, took to Facebook to express his protest against the illegal hounding of dissidents by the state government. He also added that if anybody dares to dish out threats to him, he will use the same law that the government is using to subjugate the dissenters against them.

Ghade added that complaints are going to be filed against him through “All India Dalit Development Association” for raising his voice against the government coercion. However, undaunted by government reprisal against him, Ghade stated that such kinds of threats and intimidation will not cow him into capitulating to government demands. He asserted that he will continue to write against the government and critique the mistakes and inadequacies of the government.

“We have been granted the freedom of expression by the constitution of India. The more the government tries to muzzle us, the more the government’s shenanigans will be exposed,” Ghade warned.

Uddhav Thackeray government intimidates Arnab Goswami for questioning Sonia Gandhi’s silence over Palghar lynching

Recently, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was questioned for more than 12 hours by the Mumbai Police for apparently questioning the interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi for her silence on the brutal killing of 2 Hindu sadhus in Palghar. Multitudes of FIRs were lodged against Arnab Goswami by activists and workers of the Congress party, an alliance partner in the Maharashtra government. The Maharashtra government went a step further and moved an application in the Supreme Court that the Republic TV Editor-in-chief was “terrorising” police in a debate in the wake of his interrogation.