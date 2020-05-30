Maharashtra: Cop dies hours after he tested Coronavirus negative and was discharged from the hospital, police initiates inquiry

A 53-year old Bandra Police officer succumbed to Coronavirus disease after he was tested negative and discharged from the hospital. The cop was tested positive for coronavirus on May 16. Reportedly, he was admitted to the COVID-19 care unit in a Worli hospital and after he was tested negative on May 28, he was released by the hospital. So far, 25 cops have died due to Coronavirus in Maharashtra.

Reportedly, his health deteriorated within hours of discharge from the hospital. He was again taken to the Nair hospital around 1 am where he was declared dead. Joint Commissioner Navin Bajaj said, “We are conducting an inquiry.”

A video had come to light in which a constable was seen walking towards his home in a fragile state and the residents were applauding him. One of his colleagues even questioned his sudden release. He said, “What was the hurry to discharge him? Also, the ambulance did not drop him till home. He had to walk a long distance to reach home. He was weak and unable to walk.”

The constable is survived by his wife and two children aged 20 and 19.

Another Constable reported dead due to pandemic

Another constable from the Dahisar police station also succumbed to the COVID-19. He was admitted in JJ Hospital but was never tested for Corona virus, as per reports. Hanif Mujawar, senior inspector of Dahisar police station, “The 53-year-old had gone on leave for 10 days. He started suffering from breathing issues and was admitted to JJ hospital. He died on May 26, after which his swab samples were taken. His reports came positive on May 27.”

The Dahisar police station cop was survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

The death toll in Mumbai police has reached 16 while 25 police personnel from Maharashtra have been reported dead due to the deadly pandemic.

As per reports, 2211 police personnels have been infected of which 970 have been recovered till Friday morning. Of the 2,211, 1,962 personnels are of constable rank.

800 Trains facilitated for the return of 11.5 lakh migrants

A senior Police officer said that till Friday, 800 trains are operated to facilitate the return of 11.5 lakh stranded migrants to their respective state. Only the migrants who belong to West Bengal have been there owing to the cyclone Amphan and will be sent back soon. He added, “Some of the stranded migrants who had registered themselves for Shramik special trains are now backing off and opting to stay back in the city as their employers have assured them a regular supply of food and work. On Thursday, 11 trains were to be run from Mumbai, but as migrants backed off, only three trains were operated.”

Principal Secretary(special) and head of the three-member committee that was formed for stranded migrants said, Amitabh Gupta, said, “The Mantralaya staff (over 1,400 state government employees), who were given the task to assist police force in the registration process of migrants, have been asked to return to their office after May 31, as very few stranded migrants are left.”

28 FIRs lodged against 76 people for violating lockdown norms

Reportedly, a total of 28 FIRs were lodged against 76 people of which 47 were nabbed due to violating lockdown. Seven FIRs were registered for not wearing masks and sic FIRs for gathering in a place. Another 12 FIRs were for different types of violations and three were against shops operating despite being non-essential service. Nine FIRs each were lodged by the south and central region, while six of them were in the west region. Remaining few were in North and 3 FIRs in east region.

Thirteen members of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena were also booked by the Andheri police station for allegedly protesting outside BMC ‘K-east’ ward office complaining against unavailability of beds.