Advertisements
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Home News Reports Maharashtra: Cop dies hours after he tested Coronavirus negative and was discharged from the...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Cop dies hours after he tested Coronavirus negative and was discharged from the hospital, police initiates inquiry

Reportedly, his health deteriorated within hours of discharge from the hospital. He was again taken to the Nair hospital around 1 am where he was declared dead. Joint Commissioner Navin Bajaj said, "We are conducting an inquiry."

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Maharashtra: Cop dies hours after he tested negative and was discharged from the hospital, police now conducting an inquiry
Representative image
6

A 53-year old Bandra Police officer succumbed to Coronavirus disease after he was tested negative and discharged from the hospital. The cop was tested positive for coronavirus on May 16. Reportedly, he was admitted to the COVID-19 care unit in a Worli hospital and after he was tested negative on May 28, he was released by the hospital. So far, 25 cops have died due to Coronavirus in Maharashtra.

Reportedly, his health deteriorated within hours of discharge from the hospital. He was again taken to the Nair hospital around 1 am where he was declared dead. Joint Commissioner Navin Bajaj said, “We are conducting an inquiry.”

A video had come to light in which a constable was seen walking towards his home in a fragile state and the residents were applauding him. One of his colleagues even questioned his sudden release. He said, “What was the hurry to discharge him? Also, the ambulance did not drop him till home. He had to walk a long distance to reach home. He was weak and unable to walk.”

The constable is survived by his wife and two children aged 20 and 19.

Another Constable reported dead due to pandemic

Another constable from the Dahisar police station also succumbed to the COVID-19. He was admitted in JJ Hospital but was never tested for Corona virus, as per reports. Hanif Mujawar, senior inspector of Dahisar police station, “The 53-year-old had gone on leave for 10 days. He started suffering from breathing issues and was admitted to JJ hospital. He died on May 26, after which his swab samples were taken. His reports came positive on May 27.”

The Dahisar police station cop was survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

The death toll in Mumbai police has reached 16 while 25 police personnel from Maharashtra have been reported dead due to the deadly pandemic.

As per reports, 2211 police personnels have been infected of which 970 have been recovered till Friday morning. Of the 2,211, 1,962 personnels are of constable rank.

800 Trains facilitated for the return of 11.5 lakh migrants

A senior Police officer said that till Friday, 800 trains are operated to facilitate the return of 11.5 lakh stranded migrants to their respective state. Only the migrants who belong to West Bengal have been there owing to the cyclone Amphan and will be sent back soon. He added, “Some of the stranded migrants who had registered themselves for Shramik special trains are now backing off and opting to stay back in the city as their employers have assured them a regular supply of food and work. On Thursday, 11 trains were to be run from Mumbai, but as migrants backed off, only three trains were operated.”

Principal Secretary(special) and head of the three-member committee that was formed for stranded migrants said, Amitabh Gupta, said, “The Mantralaya staff (over 1,400 state government employees), who were given the task to assist police force in the registration process of migrants, have been asked to return to their office after May 31, as very few stranded migrants are left.”

28 FIRs lodged against 76 people for violating lockdown norms

Reportedly, a total of 28 FIRs were lodged against 76 people of which 47 were nabbed due to violating lockdown. Seven FIRs were registered for not wearing masks and sic FIRs for gathering in a place. Another 12 FIRs were for different types of violations and three were against shops operating despite being non-essential service. Nine FIRs each were lodged by the south and central region, while six of them were in the west region. Remaining few were in North and 3 FIRs in east region.

Thirteen members of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena were also booked by the Andheri police station for allegedly protesting outside BMC ‘K-east’ ward office complaining against unavailability of beds.

Advertisements

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Maharashtra: Cop dies hours after he tested Coronavirus negative and was discharged from the hospital, police initiates inquiry

OpIndia Staff -
So far, 25 cops have died due to Coronavirus in Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Annual ‘Palkhi’ pilgrimage to Pandarapur cancelled, Padukas of holy saints may be airlifted for Ashadhi Ekadashi

OpIndia Staff -
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Maharashtra, announced that the annual pilgrimage of silver 'paduka' of two saints was called-off, instead, it may be carried by the air from Pune to Pandharpur.
Read more
News Reports

Massive protests erupt across the United States over the killing of African-American George Floyd by a white police officer

OpIndia Staff -
George Floyd was killed by a white cop, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on the former’s neck for more than 8 minutes until be became unresponsive
Read more
News Reports

Buddhist rock carvings vandalised by Islamists in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan flag painted on ancient artwork

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists vandalise Buddhist rock carvings in Gilgit-Baltistan by writing Islamic slogans on the rock-art from 800 AD.
Read more
News Reports

BJP questions huge single-day jump in recovery of Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, demands explanation from state government

OpIndia Staff -
The BJP in Maharashtra has hit out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government for allegedly fudging data related to the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Law

TikTok demonstrates degrading culture and promotes pornography: Odisha High Court calls for a regulation of the Chinese app

OpIndia Staff -
The Court had called for better regulation of TikTok, besides highlighting the lack of laws that specifically address cyber bullying.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

ISKCON rejects Shemaroo Entertainment’s ‘apology’, to proceed with legal action against comedian Surleen Kaur for abusive, derogatory statements

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint had been filed by ISKCON organisation against comedian Ms Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for her abusive, derogatory remarks against the organisations, saints and Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
News Reports

Woman raped by Moulvi Aslam, media gives it a ‘Hindu spin’ by using image of a saffron-clad Hindu priest and describing the perpetrator as...

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim sorcerer claiming to relieve people of their miseries through his wizardry was depicted as a Hindu priest by media organisations
Read more
Social Media

Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Several areas in Eastern Africa, Pakistan, and India have seen attacks by massive swarms of locusts recently. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as 'arrogant'.
Read more
News Reports

Twist in the tale: ISKCON accepts apology of Shemaroo, says won’t pursue its case against the company for Surleen Kaur video that insulted ISKCON...

OpIndia Staff -
ISKCON further stated that it does not believe in vengeance and instead acts in accordance to moral, ethical and legal values.
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

228,708FansLike
355,608FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com