Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Manisha Koirala endorses Nepal’s controversial map claiming Lipulekh and Kalapani as their territory, calls it Nepal’s ‘dignity’

The matter escalated after Defence minister Rajnath Singh recently inaugurated an 80-km road that ends at Lipulekh Pass for pilgrims to reach Kailash Mansarovar, which was objected to by the government of Nepal.

OpIndia Staff

Manisha Koirala supports Nepal's new map that claims some areas of Uttarakhand as its territory
Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala (courtesy: ThePrint)
165

Nepal has claimed three Indian territories- Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, as its own. On May 18, the Nepal Cabinet endorsed a new controversial map of the country claiming Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura under the territories of Nepal. Amid this new controversy, Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has supported the Nepalese government’s move to show these two regions as part of its territory.

On Monday, the actor of Nepalese origin, who has been living and working in India for decades, took to Twitter to reply to Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali’s tweet informing the inclusion of the two disputed regions in the country’s official map. She also thanked the Nepalese government for the same.

Koirala said she hoped for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between “all three great nations” — referring to India, Nepal and China.

Manisha Koirala was replying to Gyawali’s tweet

Manisha Koirala was replying to Gyawali’s tweet which said in Nepalese that the council of ministers have decided to publish a new map of the country showing its seven provinces, 77 districts and 753 local administrative divisions, including “Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani”. He also added that the official map will be published soon by the country’s land management ministry.

Manisha Koirala has received severe backlash for her Tweet with many netizens asked her to go back to Nepal.

The Lipulekh Pass controversy

The Lipulekh pass is a far western point near Kalapani. In November 2019, a newly-issued official map by India’s home ministry included the Kalapani area to be it’s own. The move had irked the Nepal government which claimed that the said area belonged to them. While India claims Kalapani to be a part of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, Nepal calls it to be a part of its Dharchula district.

The matter escalated after Defence minister Rajnath Singh recently inaugurated an 80-km road that ends at Lipulekh Pass for pilgrims to reach Kailash Mansarovar, which was objected to by the government of Nepal. Despite assurance from India that the two countries will resume the border delineation exercise once the coronavirus threat is over, Nepal continues to take this hostile stance.

Recently, Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli had stated that the decision to include the three areas was taken after India inaugurated a “road-link through Nepali territory”.

