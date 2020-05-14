Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing the sadhus on behalf of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday. The accident happened on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway near Manor on Wednesday morning when Trivedi was heading towards Dahanu court in his car.

According to reports, the accident took place on the Gujarat lane of Mendhwan bridge at Manor at around 9.30 am. The car skidded off the road and turned turtle, killing Trivedi instantly, while a woman accompanying him was injured. It is believed that Trivedi was overspeeding and lost control of the car, causing the fatal accident. The woman, who was yet to be identified, was admitted at a hospital.

Trivedi was going to the Dahanu to attend the hearing in the Palghar Sadhu lynching case, where he was representing the victim Hindu saints on behalf of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Yesterday he was scheduled to present his side of the case before the court.

Trivedi also handled the legal cell of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, a political party in Mira-Bhayander, where he belonged to.

The Maharashtra CID has arrested a total of 141 people in the case so far, which includes 10 minors. The minors have been sent to juvenile home. Among the adults, 101 people have been remanded to judicial custody, and the rest are in police custody.

Palghar Lynching Case

On 16th April 2020, two Seers associated with the Juna Akhara, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj, and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgadewere were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Guru. At Gadakchinchale village, a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them. The villagers deemed them as thieves and started attacking them. The police claim that their team which had rushed to the spot to rescue the 70-year-old man also came under the attack of the violent mob.

But later videos of the heinous act emerged that completely debunked the claim of police. It was seen that the sadhus were in the custody of the police but later the police personnel handed them over to the mob. Then the mob had beaten them to death in front of the policemen.