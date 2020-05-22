Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had recently written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking a slew of relief measures for the poor and the middle class amid the coronavirus pandemic. Besides asking Yogi Adityanath to waive the interest on home loans availed by the poor and middle class, the Congress senior leader, in her letter dated May 14, also requested the chief minister to waive off power bills of poor farmers and of small and medium industries which she said were the backbone of the state’s economy.

She noted that every section of society has been badly affected due to coronavirus and it is important for the government to help them. But, sadly the Congress missed out on showing similar compassion for the distraught in its own ruled state. The dichotomy in the views of Congress central leadership and Rajasthan state unit only suggests that Congress’ aim is to confuse the masses and play politics over the misery of the people.

Today the Jaipur Discom, a public sector undertaking, has issued directives which specify that the consumers who did not pay their electricity bill for the last three months would need to clear the bills by May 31st. The department, under the Congress government, would not only charge a penalty of 2 per cent on the 3 months outstanding bill but has instructed the authorities to also start cutting off the electric connections in the first week of June for those who do not clear the outstanding amount by May 31.

The managing director of Jaipur Discom, AK Gupta noted that the domestic and household and industrial category consumers who spend more than 150 units of electricity in the city will also have to pay late fees. He cleared that the users were given an extension until May 31, but the bill was not waivered for these consumers.

Only consumers with less than 150 units of monthly consumption till May 31 were given exemption to not submit the bill, said Gupta.

Congress in Rajasthan increased electricity bill by 25 percent as compared to February

It is also pertinent to note here that the Rajasthan Government had revised the power tariff. As compared to February consumers are having to pay at least 25 per cent more in April and May.

Amid the lockdown hardships, several people in Jaipur have alleged that they have received inflated electricity bills and that their complaints have gone unheard. According to a report by India Today, people complained of being charged twice, thrice, and some even more, than the amount they normally used to pay usually for electricity.

The Rajasthan government had earlier announced that power bills in the state will be deferred for two months due to lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.