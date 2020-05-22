Friday, May 22, 2020
Home Government and Policy As Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM asking to waiver electricity bill, Congress govt...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

As Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM asking to waiver electricity bill, Congress govt in Rajasthan charges penalty for late payment

Congress govt in Rajasthan would not only charge a penalty of 2 per cent on the 3 months outstanding bill but has instructed the authorities to also start cutting off the electric connections in the first week of June for those who do not clear the outstanding amount by May 31.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Congress leaders skip Priyanka's meeting, only 40 tur up
Congress scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, image via Twitter
2

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had recently written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking a slew of relief measures for the poor and the middle class amid the coronavirus pandemic. Besides asking Yogi Adityanath to waive the interest on home loans availed by the poor and middle class, the Congress senior leader, in her letter dated May 14, also requested the chief minister to waive off power bills of poor farmers and of small and medium industries which she said were the backbone of the state’s economy.

She noted that every section of society has been badly affected due to coronavirus and it is important for the government to help them. But, sadly the Congress missed out on showing similar compassion for the distraught in its own ruled state. The dichotomy in the views of Congress central leadership and Rajasthan state unit only suggests that Congress’ aim is to confuse the masses and play politics over the misery of the people.

Today the Jaipur Discom, a public sector undertaking, has issued directives which specify that the consumers who did not pay their electricity bill for the last three months would need to clear the bills by May 31st. The department, under the Congress government, would not only charge a penalty of 2 per cent on the 3 months outstanding bill but has instructed the authorities to also start cutting off the electric connections in the first week of June for those who do not clear the outstanding amount by May 31.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The managing director of Jaipur Discom, AK Gupta noted that the domestic and household and industrial category consumers who spend more than 150 units of electricity in the city will also have to pay late fees. He cleared that the users were given an extension until May 31, but the bill was not waivered for these consumers.

Only consumers with less than 150 units of monthly consumption till May 31 were given exemption to not submit the bill, said Gupta.

Congress in Rajasthan increased electricity bill by 25 percent as compared to February

It is also pertinent to note here that the Rajasthan Government had revised the power tariff. As compared to February consumers are having to pay at least 25 per cent more in April and May.

Amid the lockdown hardships, several people in Jaipur have alleged that they have received inflated electricity bills and that their complaints have gone unheard. According to a report by India Today, people complained of being charged twice, thrice, and some even more, than the amount they normally used to pay usually for electricity.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Rajasthan government had earlier announced that power bills in the state will be deferred for two months due to lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Government and Policy

As Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM asking to waiver electricity bill, Congress govt in Rajasthan charges penalty for late payment

OpIndia Staff -
As compared to February, consumers in Congress ruled Rajasthan are having to pay at least 25 per cent more for electricity in April and May
Read more
News Reports

‘Kashmiriyat is a scam, it is used to abuse religious minorities’: Sikh youth narrates ordeal of persecution in Muslim-majority Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
A Sikh youth named Amaan on Friday took to Twitter to share his experience of facing persecution in Muslim-majority Kashmir. Narrating his ordeal, Amaan said that 'Kashmiriyat' is just a scam and revealed how religious minorities are abused by Muslims in Kashmir.
Read more
Politics

A ghar wapsi of another kind – Yogi Adityanath is on a mission to shine in this too

Rajiv Srivastava -
Ghar wapsi of non-Hindus made Yogi an icon of Hindutva, now the ghar wapsi of migrant laborers can catapult him to a new status.
Read more
News Reports

I need practice so I will enjoy suing UN official: Here is why Subramanian Swamy is all set to sue UN official for defamation

OpIndia Staff -
"I need practice so I will enjoy suing in court a United Nation official for defamatory lies", said Subramanian Swamy
Read more
News Reports

Cyclone Amphan Vs Cyclone Aila: In 2009, when she was not ruling Bengal, Mamata Banerjee had asked centre not to give a relief package...

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee had justified the opposition to the central govt assistance in 2009 by claiming that the money would be transferred to CPM cadres.
Read more
Government and Policy

Government of India tweaks guidelines, here are the categories of OCI cardholders who can now travel to India

OpIndia Staff -
Minor children born to Indian nationals abroad who hold OCI cards; students stranded abroad with OCI cards and OCI cardholders wanting to travel to India on account of family emergencies are permitted by the government of India's latest order
Read more

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Uttar Pradesh government takes control of Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards in the state: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
UP Minister for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza said that CEOs will be appointed by the government to look after work of the 2 waqf boards.
Read more
News Reports

Congress suspends Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh from the post of General Secretary in party’s woman wing after she rebuked party on migrant bus...

OpIndia Staff -
The party has notified its MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh regarding its decision and a response from her is awaited
Read more
Social Media

‘Sanghis’ rape dead bodies, masturbate naked before their daughters while chanting Jai Shri Ram: Congress leader takes political discourse to a new low

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after using filthy anti-Hindu words, and claiming that BJP supporters 'exhume corpses and rape them', Congress' Pankaj Punia went on a twitter spree of liking and retweeting the tweets of Congress supporters who were rejoicing over his statements.
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Carved stone pillars, Hindu sculptures, broken idols and a Shivling excavated during Ram Mandir construction work

OpIndia Staff -
Stone pillars with carvings, artefacts like kalash, aamalak etc, broken idols of Hindu deities and a 5-foot tall Shivling has been found at the Ram Janmabhoomi site beneath the debris.
Read more
Social Media

TikTok’s dark gut: Why porn, sex, rape, violence is allowed to thrive… Ex-employee explains

अजीत भारती -
As an ex-employee of a Chinese-run company, I want to write about my experience as well as what I gathered by knowing people in similar positions at other Chinese organisations.
Read more

Connect with us

227,565FansLike
345,742FollowersFollow
240,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com