A shocking incident of police brutality against a journalist has been reported in Punjab after two Punjab policemen thrashed scribe Major Singh while he was on duty.

According to the reports, 52-year-old Major Singh is as a correspondent for Rozana Pehredar from Mohali and Chandigarh. Singh was reporting a clash, which broke out between two groups at Gurdwara Kalghidhar Sahib. The journalist had captured the video of the incident, to which Punjab police objected, leading to an argument with the scribe.

Following the argument, the two policemen – ASI Om Parkash and Amarnath allegedly snatched the journalist’s mobile phone. The journalist then demanded the policemen to return his phone and asked them to release one of the apprehended persons.

However, the police picked up Singh along with others present near the Gurdwara and thrashed him brutally in the police station. The journalist suffered injuries and was soon admitted into a hospital situated in Phase-6 of Mohali.

Enquiry ordered against cops for assaulting journalist

Meanwhile, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that the two cops who had brutally assaulted the scribe has been suspended.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against ASI Om Parkash and Amarnath, the SSP Chahal added.