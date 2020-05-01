Friday, May 1, 2020
Drinking alcohol will kill Coronavirus in the throat: Congress MLA urges CM Gehlot to open liquor shops in the state soon

"Black marketing of alcohol is increasing while the liquor shops remain closed and the economic impact of the same has been massive," Bharat Singh Kundanpur said in his letter.

Congress MLA in Rajasthan writes to CM Gehlot, urges him to open liquor shops as alcohol can kill coronavirus
Congress MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur, image via Twitter
Congress MLA from Rajasthan’s Sangod, Bharat Singh Kundanpur has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking him to consider opening liquor shops in the state by claiming that alcohol could kill the coronavirus.

The Congress MLA in his letter has argued that if coronavirus can be removed by washing hands with alcohol, then drinking alcohol will surely remove the virus from the throat. 

Black marketing of alcohol increased, loss to state’s revenue: Congress MLA

“Liquor shops are closed across the country due to the coronavirus lockdown. The union government will never give green light to sell liquor. Meanwhile, black marketing of alcohol is increasing while the liquor shops remain closed and the economic impact of the same has been massive,” Bharat Singh Kundanpur said in his letter.

Kundanpur further added the Rajasthan government had set a target of Rs 12,500 crore from the sale of alcohol in the year 2020-21 and it would be unlikely to be fulfilled as the lockdown has extended to over a month. 

While urging with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to open the liquor shops in the state, Kundanpur said, “When coronavirus can be removed by washing hands with alcohol, then drinking alcohol will surely remove the virus from the throat”.

The MLA also referred to an incident of Halaina village in Bharatpur where two persons lost their lives after consuming country-made liquor. He also shared a news report of the state government’s decision to increase excise duty on liquor in order to make up for the revenue loss during the lockdown.

Searched termsRajasthan coronavirus, Rajasthan liquor shop, Rajasthan news

