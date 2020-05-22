Friday, May 22, 2020
Home Economy and Finance RBI cuts interest rates, extends loan moratorium for three more months as it expects...
Economy and FinanceNews Reports
Updated:

RBI cuts interest rates, extends loan moratorium for three more months as it expects negative growth rate in FY21: Here are details

The RBI has reduced the benchmark repurchase rate by 40 basis points to 4 per cent, the lowest since 2000. The reverse repurchase rate was cut to 3.35 per cent from 3.75 per cent.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das/ Image Source: Amar Ujala
7

On Friday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced various measures, like extending loan moratorium to cutting down interest rates to boost the economy that has slowed down due to the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.

In an unscheduled announcement, the Reserve Bank of India announced a reduction in interest rates to ramp up support for the economy, which is expected to contract for the first time in more than four decades.

RBI cuts interest rates

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which met ahead of its scheduled meeting in June, has unanimously decided to cut the repo rate to support growth. The committee decided to continue with its “accommodative” policy stance and will be easing monetary policy further in coming days to support the financial system.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The RBI has reduced the benchmark repurchase rate by 40 basis points to 4 per cent, the lowest since 2000. The reverse repurchase rate was cut to 3.35 per cent from 3.75 per cent. 

The Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the Bank rate stand reduced to 4.25 per cent from 4.65 per cent. The MPC, headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, has last reduced the repo rate on March 27 by 0.75 per cent to 4.14 per cent.

RBI extends loan moratorium

The RBI has extended loan moratorium until August 31, which makes it a six-month moratorium. On March 27, the central bank had permitted all lending institutions to allow a three-month moratorium relief to their borrowers from March 1, 2020, up to May 31, 2020, to ease any debt servicing for borrowers impacted due to coronavirus epidemic. 

The moratorium on interest on working capital was also extended by three months. The RBI Governor announced that the interest accumulated for the six-month moratorium period can be converted into a term loan.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

This extension on loan repayment will provide relief to many individuals, especially the self-employed, as they would have found it difficult to repay the part of their loans due to coronavirus lockdown.

Growth rate to be in negative

The RBI Governor also said that India’s GDP growth is estimated to be in negative territory in the fiscal year of 2021. There is a collapse in demand in both urban and rural demand since March 2020, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. He added that there will be a gradual revival of activity and demand by the second half of 2020-21.

“There will be a gradual revival of activity and demand by the second half of FY21. MPC believes it is essential to instil confidence at this point of time,” Das said.

World trade to shrink: RBI

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the volume of world trade can shrink by 13-32 per cent in 2020, as projected by the World Trade Organisation (WTO) with the “global economy is inexorably headed into a recession”. 

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Reportedly, the global manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) contracted to an 11-year low in April 2020, while the global services PMI recorded its greatest fall in the history of the index. 

Increase in Foreign Exchange Reserves

In the press conference, the RBI Governor said that India’s foreign exchange reserves have increased by $9.2 billion during 2020-21 from April 1 onwards. The foreign exchange reserves stand at $487 billion till May 15, the Governor said in his press briefing.

Inflation outlook highly uncertain: RBI

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also added that the inflation outlook is highly uncertain due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Expressing concern over increasing prices of pulses, the RBI Governor also said there was a need to review import duties to moderate prices.

Headline inflation may remain firm in the first half of the year and may ease in the second half, said Governor while adding that the inflation may fall below 4 per cent in the third or fourth quarter of the current fiscal.

Third presser to address coronavirus lockdown impact on economy

The announcements by the RBI Governor was the third such presser in the last two months to address the slowdown in the economy due to the coronavirus lockdown. The first one was held on March 27 and the second one was on April 17.

In previous announcements, the Reserve Bank had announced several steps to ease the pressure on borrowers, lenders and other entities including mutual funds and has promised to take more initiatives to deal with the developing situation. The RBI Governor had assured everyone that the central bank would do whatever it can to ease financial distress, ensure liquidity in the market and facilitate bank credit flow. 

The RBI has also injected funds totalling 3.2 per cent of GDP into the economy since the February 2020 monetary policy meeting to tackle the liquidity situation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Economy and Finance

RBI cuts interest rates, extends loan moratorium for three more months as it expects negative growth rate in FY21: Here are details

OpIndia Staff -
RBI Governor announced various measures, like extending loan moratorium to cutting down interest rates to boost the economy that has slowed down due to the ongoing coronavirus-induced lock
Read more
News Reports

Cyclone Amphan: PM conducts aerial survey in West Bengal, announces Rs 1000 crore relief package

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee conducted an aerial survey across the state.
Read more
News Reports

Are you working for India or China?: Read Maneka Gandhi’s scathing response to TikTok for refusing to delete videos of animal cruelty

OpIndia Staff -
Gandhi has also directed TikTok to reveal the names and addresses of such users to the law enforcement authorities.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Sanjay Jha tests positive for Coronavirus, says was asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress spokesperson and President of All India Professional Congress - Sanjay Jha has tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riots: Arrested Jamia student Asif Tanha charged with UAPA, sent on further police remand

OpIndia Staff -
Besides Tanha, Jamia Coordination Committee Members- Safoora Zagar. Meera haider, President of Jamia Alumni Association Shifa-Ur-Rehman and suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain have also been charged under UAPA in the Delhi riots case
Read more
News Reports

PIA plane from Lahore with over 100 passengers, crew on board crashes near Karachi airport

OpIndia Staff -
The PIA flight PK-303 travelling from Lahore was about to land in Karachi international airport when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir.
Read more

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Uttar Pradesh government takes control of Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards in the state: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
UP Minister for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza said that CEOs will be appointed by the government to look after work of the 2 waqf boards.
Read more
News Reports

Congress suspends Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh from the post of General Secretary in party’s woman wing after she rebuked party on migrant bus...

OpIndia Staff -
The party has notified its MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh regarding its decision and a response from her is awaited
Read more
Social Media

‘Sanghis’ rape dead bodies, masturbate naked before their daughters while chanting Jai Shri Ram: Congress leader takes political discourse to a new low

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after using filthy anti-Hindu words, and claiming that BJP supporters 'exhume corpses and rape them', Congress' Pankaj Punia went on a twitter spree of liking and retweeting the tweets of Congress supporters who were rejoicing over his statements.
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Carved stone pillars, Hindu sculptures, broken idols and a Shivling excavated during Ram Mandir construction work

OpIndia Staff -
Stone pillars with carvings, artefacts like kalash, aamalak etc, broken idols of Hindu deities and a 5-foot tall Shivling has been found at the Ram Janmabhoomi site beneath the debris.
Read more
Social Media

TikTok’s dark gut: Why porn, sex, rape, violence is allowed to thrive… Ex-employee explains

अजीत भारती -
As an ex-employee of a Chinese-run company, I want to write about my experience as well as what I gathered by knowing people in similar positions at other Chinese organisations.
Read more

Connect with us

227,565FansLike
345,719FollowersFollow
240,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com