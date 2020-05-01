Friday, May 1, 2020
Home News Reports Missing Balochi activist Sajid Hussain, crusader of human rights of Balochis against Pakistani atrocities,...
News Reports
Updated:

Missing Balochi activist Sajid Hussain, crusader of human rights of Balochis against Pakistani atrocities, found dead in Sweden

After escaping Pakistan, Sajid Hussain lived in several countries like Oman, UAE and Uganda before finally taking asylum in Sweden in 2017.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Missing Baloch Activist Sajid Hussain found dead
Baloch activist Sajid Hussain (Image Credit: News Intervention)
130

The Editor-in-Chief of Balochistan Times, Sajid Hussain, who had documented the gross human rights violations by Pakistan in the strife-torn region of Balochistan, has been found dead after his mysterious disappearance a few weeks ago. According to Balochistan Times, Hussain’s body has been recovered from a river in Uppsala, Sweden. The Swedish police informed about the grim news to his family on Thursday night. Sajid Hussain had gone missing since March 2, 2020, from Uppsala, Sweden, where he had moved to student accommodation.

The news of death was initially published by the Balochistan Times and later confirmed by the New York Times journalist Declan Walsh.

According to the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB), “Mr Hussain was living in Stockholm and decided to move to private student accommodation in Uppsala on 2nd of March because of his work and studies. After reaching Uppsala he remained in contact with his friends until 2 pm, after that his phone went off and he was unable to be reached by his family and friends.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Sajid Hussain, who had his roots in the beleaguered Balochistan, had worked in many mainstream Pakistani publications chronicling the excesses meted out to the fellow Balochis by the Pakistani forces. In 2012, he was forced to flee the country following a series of disappearances in the province. Reportedly, he was even threatened by security officials while helping Reuters reporting a story on the mysterious disappearances of Baloch nationals in the region.

After escaping Pakistan, Hussain lived in several countries like Oman, UAE and Uganda before finally taking asylum in Sweden in 2017. After establishing himself in Sweden, he started the Balochistan Times which made the atrocities and gross human rights violations against Balochi nationals as its focal point. The website was subsequently blocked in Pakistan for its withering indictment of the Pakistani state authority in carrying out the barbarity against the Baloch nationals.

After his mysterious disappearance, a social media campaign was run by his well-wishers to identify his whereabouts. Groups like Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Reporters Without Borders (RSF) issued statements urging Swedish authorities to locate him. The RSF statement also highlighted the involvement of Pakistani security agencies in targeting journalists living overseas.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Five more arrested in Palghar lynching case, 115 arrested so far

OpIndia Staff -
Total 115 persons have been arrested in the Palghar lynching case, with 5 more arrested on Friday by Maharashtra police
Read more
Crime

Clash breaks out between police and locals in Godhra when police went to seal containment zone, stones pelted on police

OpIndia Staff -
Clashes broke out in Godhra after police went there to sealed an area, locals pelt stones on police, one inspector injured
Read more
News Reports

‘One nation one ration card’ scheme: 5 more states join the Central government initiative taking the total to 17

OpIndia Staff -
Centre has given a year’s deadline of June 30, 2020, to the states and the UTs for rolling out the one nation one ration card system.
Read more
News Reports

Missing Balochi activist Sajid Hussain, crusader of human rights of Balochis against Pakistani atrocities, found dead in Sweden

OpIndia Staff -
Sajid Hussain had mysteriously disappeared on March 2, 2020, from the Swedish town of Uppsala
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Lockdown: Central govt partially reopens the country with limited restrictions from 4th May, here is what will be allowed and not allowed

OpIndia Staff -
Nationwide lockdown extended for two weeks after 3 May, large number of activities to be allowed in red, orange and green zones
Read more
Featured

As Hindu vegetable vendors are targeted for Bhagwa Flags, here is why the Indian State should be gravely concerned

K Bhattacharjee -
Attempts are being made to target vegetable vendors who demonstrate their Hindu identity while they are going about their daily business.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

5,450 tonnes of free rice to 2,985 mosques, 47 temples have to pay rupees 10 crores: Tamil Nadu government order

OpIndia Staff -
The Tamil Nadu government has asked 47 temples to donate total of rupees 10 crores to the CM Relief Fund to fight Chinese coronavirus while giving free rice to mosques for Ramzan
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies

OpIndia Staff -
Rishi Kapoor was admitted to H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday where he breathed his last.
Read more

Connect with us

222,242FansLike
311,698FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com