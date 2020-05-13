Thursday, May 14, 2020
Home News Reports Supreme Court issues dress code for lawyers without coats and gowns for virtual court...
News Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court issues dress code for lawyers without coats and gowns for virtual court hearings, CJI says they make it easier to catch Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
CJI SA Bobde, Picture courtesy: Indialegalive
111

Today the Supreme Court of India issued a notification announcing a new dress code for the lawyers for the time the Coronavirus pandemics remains a threat in the country. The apex court has said that lawyers appearing for cases through video conferencing will not wear the coats and gowns which are the normal uniform of advocates. The notification said that the advocates may wear “plain white-shirt/white-salwar-kameez/ white saree, with a plain white neck band” during the hearings before the Supreme Court of India through Virtual Court System till medical exigencies exist or until further orders.

The Supreme Court notification came just hours after the CJI had said that a new dress code will be issued to be followed during the Coronavirus pandemic as coats and gowns increase the chance of catching the virus.

While holding a court hearing through video conference, the Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde had said that the judges and the lawyers should not wear coats and gowns the during the epidemic as the coats and gowns are easier to catch the virus.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

He said this while holding the video conference in a case in which arguments were being made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal. He was sharing a bench with Indu Malhotra and Hrishikesh Roy.

The CJI informed that the Supreme court may soon come up with a dress code for lawyers and the judges. The judges were not wearing coat and gown during the video conference. After the comments of CJI, lawyers immediately started attending hearings through video conference without the familiar black coats.

Read- Rajasthan HC adjourns a bail plea after lawyer appears in ‘Baniyan’ for the hearing through video-conference, second such incident in a month

The Chief Justice of India observed in view of the fact that the supreme court has been holding courts through video conferencing from March 25 due to nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Apex court had also barred the entry of advocates and other staff in the high-security zone on the basis of proximity cards until further order.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Earlier, the Supreme court stated that the judges may come to the courtroom as a pilot project from next week to hold court proceedings through video conference.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos during Coronavirus pandemic: MEA S Jaishankar

OpIndia Staff -
Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos, S Jaishankar said in SCO meet
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court issues dress code for lawyers without coats and gowns for virtual court hearings, CJI says they make it easier to catch Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
After CJI said that Judges and Lawyers should not wear coats and gowns for the time being, SC issued new dress code for lawyers
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, watch how influential Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo makes her embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo is feared by the Hindus in Ghotki, as they accuse him of kidnapping and forced conversions of Hindu girls
Read more
News Reports

The sham of “Worli Model” exposed as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells districts to embrace the Goa model to fight coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Districts in Maharashtra have been asked by the CM to imitate the Goa model and initiate house-to-house surveys to tackle coronavirus
Read more
Economy and Finance

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Yogi govt to hold online loan fair for MSME sector, to disburse loan of around Rs 2,000 crore to 36,000 entrepreneurs

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath further said that Uttar Pradesh is a hub for MSME sector and about 3 crore people in the state are directly or indirectly involved in the sector.
Read more
News Reports

PM CARES Fund allocates Rs. 3100 Crore to fight coronavirus, will be used to purchase ventilators and support migrant movement

OpIndia Staff -
Amid rumour mongering about PM CARES fund by opposition, Rs 3100 crore allocated from the fund in the fight against Coronavirus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Horrifying visuals of Hooghly up in flames emerge after communal clashes rock Telinipara, section 144 imposed

OpIndia Staff -
Shocking visuals of Telinipara where communal clashes took place after Hindu houses were set on fire have gone viral on social media.
Read more
Crime

Hindu family leaves Gopalganj district in Bihar due to fear, claims their minor son was sacrificed to make a local Mosque ‘powerful’

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
The minor Hindu boy's dead body was taken for a post mortem and it was over in barely 2-3 minutes, throwing light on police apathy
Read more
Media

That you have lost readership and your peers doubt you, is not our problem: Read our response to Swati Chaturvedi’s defamation notice

Nupur J Sharma -
Recently, OpIndia.com got a legal notice from abusive media troll Swati Chaturvedi. At the onset, we would like to reiterate that such intimidatory tactics won't work with OpIndia.
Read more
News Reports

After demanding 5-6% of GDP as economic package, Congress claims 10% of GDP announced by PM is not enough, says package should be 50%...

OpIndia Staff -
MP Congress said that the package announced by PM Modi worth 10% of GDP not enough, it should be 50% of GDP
Read more

Connect with us

225,580FansLike
330,017FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com