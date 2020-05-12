‘Journalist’ Swati Chaturvedi tweets about ‘plot to assassinate PM Modi’, deletes it after netizens demand investigation

Swati Chaturvedi, an abusive troll masquerading as a journalist, on Monday took to Twitter to claim that people of the country will soon be hearing about the unmasking of a plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The self-proclaimed journalist, often known for her abusive rants on Twitter, hinted at some sort of a plan to assassinate Prime Minister Modi amidst the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

Swati Chaturvedi’s now deleted tweet

Soon after this tweet, which talks about a serious thing like assassination of a prime minister of a country, netizens wondered if she knows more and has obtained any information from her ‘sources’. Twitterati tried to alert the authorities and demand that Chaturvedi be also be investigated in case she knows more about the said assassination plot she has predicted.

That means she is already aware about the plot. This needs strict investigation pic.twitter.com/WgIx8x0jQg — desi hindu mojito (@desimojito) May 11, 2020

How much does she knows???

Need serious interrogation on her!! pic.twitter.com/8z16ImTCzl — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) May 12, 2020

Another social media user urged the Home Ministry for a detailed investigation while stating that India cannot have another assassination similar to Rajiv Gandhi.

Hi @HMOIndia @PMOIndia @NIA_India, look what she is saying about PM.



Either she knows about the plan to assassinate PM or she must be laying some groundwork to make it look normal when it happens.



This needs a serious investigation. We can’t let another Rajiv Gandhi Incidence. pic.twitter.com/8EfjnHq5Eb — Sachin पंवार 🇮🇳 (@starlord_sachin) May 11, 2020

A demand was also made to arrest Swati Chaturvedi to inquire about the plot to assassinate Prime Minister Modi.

Swati Chaturvedi should be detained and questioned about plans to asassinate prime minister. RT if you agree. — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) May 11, 2020

Delhi-based lawyer Advocate Chandni Shah has also filed a police complaint against her and demanded her arrest under the UAPA.

There has to be a limit to your Right to freedom of expression and speech @bainjal You went too far !@NIA_India U/s 121 and 121A of the UAPA Act, plz probe an inquiry towards this ghastly prediction.. Jai hind. 🙏#EnquiryOnSwatiChaturvedi pic.twitter.com/nnlCiiFIUq — Adv. Chandni Shah (@adv_chandnishah) May 12, 2020

Abusive troll Swati Chaturvedi, a known member of the Congress ecosystem, has been caught several times peddling fake news and conspiracy theories on social media to target Prime Minister Modi.