Telangana AIMIM legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala has been booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other sections under IPC for insulting the modesty of a Dalit woman and humiliating her in public.

According to the reports, the shocking incident occurred on May 7, when Malakpet MLA Ahmed Balala had visited Kamal Nagar after a complaint was registered against a local party worker for sexually assaulting a Dalit girl. During his visit, AIMIM legislator Balala had used derogatory words against BJP SC Morcha secretary Shruthi and other BJP leaders.

BJP leader Shruthi alleged that Balala abused her in the name of her caste when she had visited the house of a victim Dalit girl. Shruti is the daughter of former BJP president Bangaru Laxman.

A case under IPC section 509 – word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman and 3(1)r of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been booked at Chaderghat police station on the complaint of Bangaru Shruti, national secretary of BJP SC Morcha.

P Sateesh, Inspector, Chaderghat police station, said BJP leader had lodged a complaint on May 9 and a case has been registered against Balala on Saturday.

TRS MLA also booked for attacking and abusing a Dalit

In a separate incident, a similar case has been booked against a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy for allegedly attacking and abusing a Dalit public representative of BJP.

According to the reports, a complaint was lodged against TRS MLA by Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) member Koppu Sukanya alleging that the lawmaker attacked and abused her in the name of caste when she objected to the protocol during a foundation stone laying ceremony in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad on Thursday.

Reportedly, Sukanya is currently admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after the alleged attack. A complaint was registered against the MLA and also against an Assistant Commissioner of Police and a Circle Inspector for helping the MLA. On the complaint, Rachakonda police registered a case against them.