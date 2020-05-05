Tech Entrepreneur Elon Musk on Tuesday took to the microblogging website Twitter to announce that he and his girlfriend Grimes are now proud parents to a baby boy. Musk later shared an endearing picture of himself cradling his newborn in his arms in the hospital. On Monday, Elon Musk had announced that Grimes was “a few hours away” from giving birth and now, the world can’t stop talking about the name of the baby.

The billionaire Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, 48, is in a relationship with the musician Grimes (Claire Boucher) since 2018. This is the couple’s first child together. The SpaceX CEO already has 5 sons and has been divorced three times- twice from the same woman. Musk’s first son reportedly died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks old back in 2002

When asked to disclose the name of the newborn boy, Musk replied, “X Æ A-12 Musk.”

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

However, it is unclear whether Musk was serious about the name or if he was being cryptic or simply joking around.

The unusual name caused many on Twitter to wonder as to how the name is pronounced, with one of the Twitter users suggesting “X Ash Archangel.”

The tweet indicated that the genesis of the name could be possibly related to the Scandinavian alphabet Æ, which is pronounced as “ash”. In addition, the user suggested that “A-12” in the name may be a reference to the Lockheed A-12, a CIA aircraft codenamed Archangel.