Twenty Four more Border Security Personnel (BSF) personnel have tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus in Tripura. These men belong to the 86th Battalion headquarters located in Ambassa, Dhalai district. Earlier, 62 personnel from the 138th Battalion headquarters, located near to that of the 86th Battalion, had tested positive for the virus. No fresh cases have been reported among civilians.

🔔 ALERT 🔔



24 persons from 86th-Bn #BSF Ambassa found #COVID19 POSITIVE today



📌Total #COVID19 patients in Tripura now stands: 88



⏩Active cases: 86

⏩Discharged: 02



There is no POSITIVE case among civilians.



Stay Safe.



⏱️ Updated at 10.30 pm / May 7#TripuraCovid19Count — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 7, 2020

The total number of active cases in Tripura now stands at 86. The number includes two women and five children, all family members of the infected personnel. In addition, a mess worker has also tested positive for the virus. Two people had earlier been infected with the virus and subsequently recovered. Most of the infected individuals were undergoing treatment at the Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, in Agartala.

Additional Chief Secretary S K Rakesh said that 916 samples of BSF personnel and civilians from Dhalai district have been sent for tests. “We are prepared even if the number of COVID-19 cases further rise in Tripura,” he said. Dhalai District has been designated a red zone and three locations, including the headquarters of the 138th battalion of the BSF, a camp at Gandacherra village and the Kareena border outpost, have been declared containment zones.