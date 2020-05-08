Friday, May 8, 2020
Home News Reports Tripura: 24 more BSF Personnel test positive for Coronavirus, infection reported from 86th Battalion...
News Reports
Updated:

Tripura: 24 more BSF Personnel test positive for Coronavirus, infection reported from 86th Battalion after 138

The total number of active cases in Tripura now stands at 86. The number includes two women and five children, all family members of the infected personnel.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
BSF personnel in Tripura get infected with Coronavirus
Image Credit: PTI
30

Twenty Four more Border Security Personnel (BSF) personnel have tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus in Tripura. These men belong to the 86th Battalion headquarters located in Ambassa, Dhalai district. Earlier, 62 personnel from the 138th Battalion headquarters, located near to that of the 86th Battalion, had tested positive for the virus. No fresh cases have been reported among civilians.

The total number of active cases in Tripura now stands at 86. The number includes two women and five children, all family members of the infected personnel. In addition, a mess worker has also tested positive for the virus. Two people had earlier been infected with the virus and subsequently recovered. Most of the infected individuals were undergoing treatment at the Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, in Agartala.

Additional Chief Secretary S K Rakesh said that 916 samples of BSF personnel and civilians from Dhalai district have been sent for tests. “We are prepared even if the number of COVID-19 cases further rise in Tripura,” he said. Dhalai District has been designated a red zone and three locations, including the headquarters of the 138th battalion of the BSF, a camp at Gandacherra village and the Kareena border outpost, have been declared containment zones.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsBSF Tripura

Latest News

News Reports

From ‘terrorizing Holi’ to ‘health hazard Ramayana’: How media demonizes Hindus and all they hold sacred

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The Hinduphobic media organisations regularly offend Hindu sentiments by bashing Hindu festivals.
Read more
Law

Supreme Court refuses to stay alcohol sale, tells states instead to consider home delivery to consumers amidst Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The top court on Friday refused to stop the sale of liquor across India, asking the state governments to consider providing 'home-delivery' to the consumers desiring to buy alcohol.
Read more
News Reports

The blatantly Hinduphobic definition of ‘co-religionist’ on Google – Who do we blame and how do we fix it

OpIndia Staff -
The sentence that is thrown up by Google to understand the term 'co-religionist' in reference to context reads, "Hindu fundamentalists are admired by many of their co-religionists as virtuous people".
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Hindu and Muslim groups come face to face in a village after one Jamshed Ansari removes barricades preventing outsiders’ entry

OpIndia Staff -
Seeing the tension escalating between Hindus and Muslims in the village, elders from both communities intervened and pacified the people. No complaint has been lodged.
Read more
News Reports

MiG-29 fighter jet of Indian Air Force crashes in Punjab near Nawanshahr, pilot ejects safely

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses saw something like fireball approaching towards the ground. After following, they found the MiG-29 jet crashed
Read more
News Reports

Tripura: 24 more BSF Personnel test positive for Coronavirus, infection reported from 86th Battalion after 138

OpIndia Staff -
Twenty Four more Border Security Personnel (BSF) personnel have tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus in Tripura.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

OpIndia Staff -
Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also used by several animals and birds.
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist with The Wire calls terrorists as martyrs, seen operating close to security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
'The Wire' photojournalist Junaid Bhat's social media feed is replete with intimate details of Army movements and operations
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more

Connect with us

223,683FansLike
321,247FollowersFollow
230,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com