Saturday, May 30, 2020
Unelected people think they can impose their will on the government through courts: Harish Salve

Some people are pushing the boundaries by saying the Supreme Court deserves 'F' grade for its handling of migrants, he said

OpIndia Staff

Harish Salve Courtesy: News Insider
Senior Supreme court Lawyer Harish Slave has said that a lot of people who are not elected representatives thinks that they can impose their will on the government in the centre through courts. He said that a judge can be criticized and even his judgement too but attributing motives to them is unethical.

While speaking at a webinar on the issue of ‘Insulting Judiciary from social media Diatribes’, he said, “To say judgement is to favour a political party or judge has acted in favour of political party is wrong. Supreme Court is not a dartboard. You can criticize a judgment saying the judge has taken a conservative line.” He also added that privacy is a serious issue and the Indians are not really serious about it despite it being a valuable property.

He also stated that some also push into the Supreme court for some relief. Salve said, “When they do not get relief from Supreme Court, they say judges are not doing this because of this reason… Some people are pushing the boundaries by saying the Supreme Court deserves ‘F’ grade for its handling of migrants. I have been reading these articles. They are wrong.”

He added, “A lot of people who are not elected feel that they can impose their will on the government through courts. One can criticize that court saying that (in migrants’ case) either the court should have intervened or not… but to say that the court is scared of the government is wrong. If I argue a case and I lose, I should think that I tried my best but I lost. But if I get a feeling that the judge did not give judgment in my favor because of … what newspapers might write, then I am worried.”

The senior advocate also said that one may not agree with the judgment of the court but saying that the court does not stand with the people is wrong.

