In am important effort in providing employment to the lakhs of migrant workers who have returned back to Uttar Pradesh after lockdown, the Yogi Adityanath government is all set to sign memorandums of understanding with industry bodies to generate 9.5 lakh jobs. The state govt is going to sign MoUs with Indian Industries Association (IIA) and National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), both of which will general 7.5 lakh employment opportunities per year.

An official stated that as per the MoUs, both of the organizations which are involved with MSMEs and the real estate developers will be reaching the industries and builders for the purpose of collecting information about labor demand from industries, their experience, skill sets among other information mandatory for attaining employment.

Government is surveying on MSMEs

An official said that the IIA will be arranging employment for approximately 5 lakh people while NAREDCO is reported to take responsibility for the employment of 2.5 lacs youth. The CII will generate 2 lakh additional jobs. The recruitment will be including skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled laborers. There are around 90 lakh MSME units in Uttar Pradesh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that if they try to get from one to 10 people absorbed in each unit, they can easily provide jobs to the lakhs of people who have returned during the lockdown.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The state has received around 26 migrants who have returned from various states during the lockdown. The NAREDCO had written to the government earlier this week saying that that it could employ migrant workers, but will need some intervention from the govt. They had also sought the UP government’s help in reviving stalled projects in the state.

IIA National Secretary Manmohan Agarwal said, “This will be a win-win situation for the government and industry. Majority of workers are skilled and semi-skilled. With the new policies that the government is announcing, we are expecting significant development of industry and then we will need this force work.”

Unskilled will be provided internship

Meanwhile, the government is also surveying MSMEs and big industrial organizations to assess how their manpower can be strengthened. The unskilled persons will be also provided with internship or apprenticeship who will be linked with an industry according to their choice and attain skills. The internship can be possibly for a year-long that will also be paid collectively by the state government and the industry.

The state government is expecting the return of about 30 lakh migrant workers by the end of the month of May. Reportedly, there are also over 30 lakh unemployment has been registered till February 2020. So the state government is also planning to provide employment to 50 lakh workers through MGNREGS to the end of May.